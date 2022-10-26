AUSABLE TWP. — In a letter, dated Oct. 17, the AuSable Township Board of Trustees, made an argument for Consumers Energy to continue to maintain local hydroelectric dams.

The letter, signed by Township Superintendent Eric Strayer, addresses the importance of the dams to the local community and its residents. Strayer addresses the economic impact throughout the county and the many recreational opportunities on the river and back waters.

