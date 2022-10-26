AUSABLE TWP. — In a letter, dated Oct. 17, the AuSable Township Board of Trustees, made an argument for Consumers Energy to continue to maintain local hydroelectric dams.
The letter, signed by Township Superintendent Eric Strayer, addresses the importance of the dams to the local community and its residents. Strayer addresses the economic impact throughout the county and the many recreational opportunities on the river and back waters.
“People that use the river and ponds to fish, kayak, boat, swim, stay and eat, spend money that is vital to our community businesses to keep going through the year,” Strayer wrote.
“Our Township Board on behalf of our citizens hopes that you take into consideration the impact that your decisions will have on the residents that have come to depend on the environment created by your company over the last century,” Strayer concluded.
The letter was approved unanimously by the Board of Trustees. Motion by Clerk Kelly Graham, support from Trustee Alanda Barnes.
Strayer attended a public meeting on Sept. 28 at Warrior Pavilion that was held with representatives from Consumers Energy. He indicated that input was being sought by Oct. 21.
The board also took the following actions at the meeting:
- Unanimously approved the winter newsletter that will be sent out with the winter tax bills. Motion by Trustee Gina Cinquino, support from Trustee Yvette Ramsdell.
- Unanimously approved Resolution 2022-28, a budget amendment to increase the dues/publications/fees by $1,000 due to a $1,054 bill for membership to Northeast Michigan Council of Governments. Motion by Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, support from Barnes.
- Unanimously approved Resolution 2022-30, Performance Resolution for Municipalities, with the Michigan Department of Transportation for purposes of issuing to a municipality an “Annual Application and Permit for Miscellaneous Operations within State Highway Right of Way.” Motion by Ramsdell, support from Cinquino.
- Unanimously approved Pay Application #16 that covers bills from the township’s attorney and the Oscoda Press/Iosco County News Herald that pertain to the sewer extension project. Motion by Graham, support from Barnes.