OSCODA – Members of the AuSable Township Board of Trustees met on Monday, Oct. 4, and approved a consideration to move forward with increasing the number of Adult Use and Medical Marijuana permits there currently are.
During the Monday meeting, board members tackled two pieces of business in regards to taking the next steps. The first of these action items was to consider Ordinance 124, formerly known as Ordinance 119 (Adult Use Marijuana) which was presented, considered and adopted in the past. According to AuSable Township Superintendent Eric Strayer, the township staff have received numerous inquiries, but no follow through due to the grow class attributed to the Ordinance, which currently has one application permitted for a Class A Grow Permit in the industrial district.
For the board’s information, Strayer said a Class A is for 100 plants, a Class B is for 500 plants and a Class C is for 2,000. Strayer said there is currently a property for sale in the industrial district that has drawn attention for a medical/adult use marijuana grow facility.
With the information on the table, a motion to change Ordinance 124, from a Class A to a Class C Grow Class, was made by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell and was seconded by Trustee Ron Janis. This motion received a 7-0 vote. The second order of business referred to the amount of permits that could be allow under the aforementioned ordinance.
Board members were presented with the discussion about medical and adult use marijuana permits. Strayer said following the discussion, the aforementioned buyer would like to be in a position to secure permits from AuSable Township for the property on Industrial Drive.
Currently the township has one Adult Use grow permit, one Adult Use processor permit, two Medical grow permits and one medical processor permit. The action would be to allow five Class C Adult Use grow permits, for nine total permits. According to Strayer, this would ensure $45,000 to the township’s funds while keeping all licensed marijuana activity at the one address or building, potentially. He added, the permits would be renewable on an annual basis.
A motion to begin the process of adding Class C Adult Use grow permits was made by Ramsdell and was seconded by Clerk Kelly Graham receiving a 7-0 vote. Supervisor Kevin Beliveau stressed that this motion would not change the ordinance, only begin the process, which could take many months to complete.
Other business included:
• Minor updates were given for the Iosco Exploration Trail, and the Sewer Extension project in progress.
• Approval of Superintendent Employee Agreement, which changes regarding insurance and vacation days. A motion to approve was made by Trustee Alanda Barnes and was seconded by Ramsdell receiving a 7-0 vote.
• Consideration of pay application No. 4, to pay Fleis and VandenBrink Engineering for professional services rendered in the amount totaling $70,732.19. The board voted to approve with a 7-0 vote.
• Approval of a letter of resignation submitted by Janis. A motion to accept the resignation, regretfully, was made by Barnes and was seconded by Ramsdell receiving a 6-0-1 vote, with Janis abstaining.
• Consideration of Ordinance 125 in regards to the requirement of a cash deposit as security payment of water and/or sewer service. A motion to changed the required deposit from $200 to $300 was made by Janis and was seconded by Barnes receiving a 7-0 vote.