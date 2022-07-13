OSCODA — While area canoe racing enthusiasts will have to wait until July 30 for the AuSable River Canoe Marathon, there will be plenty of action on the water in the meantime. Paddlers will take part in the Curley Memorial in Oscoda this weekend, and battle it out in the Spike’s Challenge in Grayling on Saturday July 23 and Sunday July 24.
“We had an event in the AuSable in Grayling (Sunday), the Paddle Hard River Rampage,” Ryan Matthews, one of the many volunteers for the area canoe races said. “This coming weekend (July 16 and 17) is the Curley Memorial, then there is the Spike’s, the Dash for Cash, the time trials for the Marathon and then the big show. We have 99 teams signed up (for the Marathon) and we have the most Michigan paddlers we’ve had signed up in about 10 years, so we might see a good number of teams for the Curley race.
Saturday’s C2 race begins at 9 a.m. at the wall of Cooke Dam. Teams paddle up river and around a buoy, then voyage back to and portage over Cooke Dam. From there they proceed to Foote Dam where they portage once again, and paddle on to Finish Line Park, near the AuSable Inn in downtown Oscoda.
Winning time is excepted to be about 2 and a half hours.
Sunday’s C1 race begins at 10 a.m., and is at the AuSable Children’s Park at the corner of Harbor St. and O’Toole St. In this race, paddlers race two laps around a buoy with a winning time expected to be about one hour.
“It has been my experience that the Curley is one of the best, if not the best preview races,” Matthews said. “It is two weeks from the Marathon so teams are still willing to paddle pretty hard and the race is in deep water, so everyone can showcase their speed. The C1 race is pretty exciting to watch, it is a wide open part of the river so everyone can paddle out. There aren’t many technical turns, so it showcases everyone’s speed.”
Wes Dean of Grayling and Weston Willoughby of Traverse City won last year’s C2 Curley race with a time of 2:26:27 while Danny Medina of Homer was able to win the C1 race with a time of 1:05:51.
“I’m excited for the Curley, it is such a good preview event for the main show,” Matthews said. “I believe there are six defending champions in the Marathon and they are all with fast partners so it is a pretty wide open for first place.”
While the Curley gives paddlers an early look at the river from Cooke Dam to the finish line, the Spike’s does the same for the beginning stages of the race.
“The Spike’s is an excellent event, everyone in Grayling does a great job organizing that race,” Matthews said. “We get a lot of Marathon teams that arrive early just to race the Spike’s, just to race that upper part of the river in daylight. Some teams go hard, some don’t go all out so they can save themselves for the Marathon. Both races are about two and a half hours so it is a sprint.”
It is a thrilling time indeed for paddlers, fans and all involved in canoe racing.
“I’m pretty excited for the Marathon,” Matthews said. “There are a record number of teams, a lot of paddlers going for some personal records, a record number of masters teams, a deep women’s field, a deep mix division field. There is going to be a lot of good racing.”