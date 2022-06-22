OSCODA — After delaying the decision for the past month, due to one or more trustees being absent from the last two meetings, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted to extend the contract of Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) Director Todd Dickerson for three years, with the option to renew for an additional two years.
The recommendation to extend Dickerson’s contract came from the EIC. The decision to extend his contract was made at the board’s regular meeting on June 13 in a vote of five to two with Supervisor Ann Richards and Treasurer Jaimie McGuire voting no.
The revised contract, drawn up by the township’s interim attorney (who was approved to be the designated attorney during the meeting), includes a three-year extension, an increase of three percent per year for three years, with an option of two additional one-year terms.
Before the vote, McGuire said she had a few questions.
“What comparisons did the committee use to determine the annual salary?” Both Township Superintendent Tammy Kline and Robert Tasior, chair of the EIC Committee, who was in the audience, indicated that they didn’t know.
“You don’t know if there was any research that was done?” McGuire asked.
McGuire said she had been doing research over the past couple of months while the decision to renew Dickerson’s contract was delayed. She then enumerated information about several communities she had researched and provided information about how much they paid their EIC directors. McGuire gave several examples of communities with larger populations and larger budgets than Oscoda Township that were paying their EIC director less than Dickerson’s contracted amount.
The pay ranged from $12,000 in North Baltimore Ohio (population approximately 4,000) where Dickerson is currently the EIC Director, to $45,000 in Bay City (with a population of 33,000) to Grand Rapids (population approximately 200,000) where the EIC Director earns $95,000-$120,000.
McGuire made a point of telling the board that Dickerson’s pay with New Baltimore had actually gone down over the past three years. Initially he was paid $25,000, then $18,000 and currently $12,000. McGuire said that the job description Dickerson had with New Baltimore was “very similar” to the one he has with Oscoda Township.
“I’m looking at value. The gentleman has done a fantastic job,” Wusterbarth stated.
“Manistee did it for $20,000,” McGuire responded referring to Manistee’s designation as a Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC).
“We need to take into consideration our overall budget. Old Orchard Park is our cash cow. We have to look at our overall budget. I enjoy his enthusiasm. I appreciate all that he has done,” McGuire continued. “Half of the things on the job description are accomplished.”
Richards, who was previously employed by the township as the Director of the Downtown Development Authority, also had questions because she said was not involved in hiring Dickerson. She spoke to what she described as “some vague language” in the contract.
“The job posting was done in 2019, some of those goals were accomplished with a grant funded position. I am not saying you did a bad job or a good job. I’m saying we need a better job description,” Richards said.
“We are not providing any healthcare benefits. Yearly costs for benefits would be $25,000. We are “saving” because we are not providing those benefits,” Richards added. “The job posting had a range and we hired above that range.”
When the position was originally posted in 2019, the top of the pay range for the contract was $125,000.
“Just so you know the clerk left off Social Security which is $9,000,” Township Superintendent Tammy Kline responded.
“We are not paying FICA or any benefits,” Trustee Steve Wusterbarth commented.
For 2022, the FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) tax rate for employers is 7.65%, 6.2% for Social Security and 1.45% for Medicare. The amount of FICA is based on a percentage of pay. Dickerson’s pay in the first year of his new contract would be $128,750, FICA based on that amount would be $9,792.
“We created a job posting in 2019 and that job has changed. Do we need an employee?” Richards asked. “Is a contracted employee the best or an assistant superintendent? Things have fallen through the cracks.”
“Was there not a request for clarification? Has there been a meeting?” Sutton asked.
“The original post is part of the contract. From my perspective we are just getting started. I’m happy with the progress he has made. It’s not rocket surgery,” Trustee Bill Palmer argued.
Palmer mentioned the $12 million Holiday Inn Express being built near the Oscoda Beach Park.
“We can’t increase people’s taxes. The only thing we can do is bring in developers,” he said
“The EIC Director has reported to this board since he was hired. It isn’t as if this person who is being paid $100,000 is not being supervised. This isn’t a contract to build a car. It’s not the same thing. When you are contracting as a service provider you are coming in with an ability. The generalness is not a negative,” Trustee Tim Cummings argued.
McGuire also asked that the extra pay should be deleted from the contract. She said that Dickerson “should be able to pay travel expenses”. Dickerson responded that he only charges the township if he goes over 10 miles. Otherwise, “is on my vehicle, my gas.” Wusterbarth added that if Dickerson is out of town on business for the township that the township would pay for his hotel room.
Although both McGuire’s and Richards comments were met with applause from the audience a number of times, ultimately the decision was made by dissenting members on the board to ignore the information that was provided by McGuire, the township’s treasurer. Palmer made a motion to renew Dickerson’s contract as stated and received support from Wusterbarth. Clerk Josh Sutton, Cummings and Trustee Jeremy Spencer all concurred.
In a follow-up interview McGuire said “I think they did a big disservice to Oscoda Township. It is their fiduciary responsibility.” McGuire sent out the comparison information discussed during the meeting earlier in the afternoon to all of the board members. Two of the trustees, Cummings and Palmer, both stated publicly that they had not read the comparison information that McGuire had sent out. “Why not look at it?” McGuire asked. McGuire said she wanted to set up a workgroup to discuss both the salary and the job description. “His contract isn’t even up until November,” she stated.
“I’m disappointed, I can’t tell you how disappointed I am,” McGuire continued. McGuire said she conducted the comparison research “because I thought the amount he was getting paid was more than we could afford. I voted no based on the comparison chart I sent. Oscoda Township could get the same services from Todd at a lesser cost. Clearly he is way overpaid when compared to our budget.”
McGuire described Dickerson’s contract as “10 pages of vagueness”. McGuire sent a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request to New Baltimore to get information about the last three contracts Dickerson had with them. In addition, she asked other township treasurers for information on EIC directors’ pay and contracts on a listserv.
“I was hoping that we could have further discussion, obviously,” Richards said in a follow-up interview. She added that she was “frustrated” because “it’s a large investment.” “Contract renewal is a time for negotiation. We should have discussed it more. Rents are drying up, we have sold properties on Wurtsmith,” Richards commented.
Richards added that she was not aware that Dickerson is the EIC Director for North Baltimore. She said that it is “not disallowed but he is supposed to notify us”.
The 2019 posting for the position included a range of $85,000-$125,000. Dickerson, whose current three-year contract will expire at the end of October, will earn $128,750 for the first year of the new contract, $132,612.50 for the second year, and $136,590.88 for the third year.
Follow-up e-mails sent to Kline, Sutton, and Wusterbarth were not answered.
Dickerson’s contract stipulates “a work-week sufficient enough to provide those services as would be typically expected of someone performing the services as generally described” within the contract. The contract includes the option to extend for two additional years at the third year rate of $136,590.88.
According to Kline, Dickerson “has had great success getting the Township RRC certified and helping move the Township forward in Economic success.” As previously reported, the township had made becoming RRC certified a goal in 2018 and recently was notified by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation that the certification was attained.
As a contractor Dickerson is not eligible for any township employee benefits. The new contract, that goes into effect on Nov. 1, 2022 and runs through Oct. 21, 2025 does not preclude Dickerson from having other employment. As mentioned above, he serves as the EIC Director for New Baltimore, Ohio for $12,000 annually. According to the contract Dickerson currently lives in Maumee, Ohio.
During the first public comment section of the meeting all of the comments were directed at the renewal of Dickerson’s contract. Rick Koenig spoke to the board about why he is opposed to the extension of the contract. Koenig argued that the amount of money that Dickerson has been paid, and will be paid under the new contract, could be better spent.
Koenig read out loud a number of texts he had allegedly received from Dickerson including one where he allegedly told Koenig things are going to change, he could be part of the change or die. Koenig questioned why three quarters of a million dollars would be paid to one person whose position didn’t exist prior to three years ago. Koenig also attempted to bring up the Hammerhead comment again but was cut off by Richards.
“That recall is not a threat anymore. A million dollars is ridiculous.” Koenig concluded, referring to the approximate total Dickerson would be paid if his contract is extended for the full five years in addition to the three-year contract that ends in October.
Marsha Gale, who identified herself as a former special education director, said she agrees with the gentleman, referring to Koenig. “He doesn’t have any vested interest because he doesn’t live here.” Gale said referring to Dickerson. Richards cut her off at this point. “I really hope that the contract is not renewed.” She concluded. Gale also received applause from the audience.
“I wasn’t expecting to speak,” developer Pam Loveless told the trustees. She said she wanted to give the perspective from someone who is new to the community. “I know from experience how important it is to have that position for developers.”
“The process for Oscoda is different than any other.” Loveless added. “It’s not an easy job. You are held accountable by developers. It affects our bottom line.”
“Todd has been a straight shooter and has taken questions from me late at night, early in the morning, and on weekends. His salary is on par. It doesn’t happen overnight. That’s my own personal opinion.” Loveless added.
Dickerson tried to defend himself and his salary. “My salary is what it is. I’m not ashamed of it.” At this point, Richards cut Dickerson off. He responded with “interesting.”
Dickerson reported that he had brought six businesses to downtown Oscoda and an additional four to the greater township area. He referred to the addition of the businesses as a “win” for the community. “The EIC is doing better than the former DDA,” he added.
Dickerson said that the return on investment included $1,281,000 in township property sold. He projected the investment to be $56 million. “Pretty good return on your investment,” he added. He also reported that the township would have an additional $86,136.91 in annual tax collection.
Dickerson then turned his attention to upcoming events and reported on the art reception that will take place at the Artisan Hall from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 24. He also reported that the social district will not be opening until the three businesses have their permits issued by the state.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation will officially recognize Oscoda Township as an RRC at 11:00 a.m. on July 15 at the Township Hall.
Wusterbarth asked Dickerson about the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and golf carts in the downtown area. Dickerson responded that this was part of the township’s most recent Parks and Recreation Plan.