AUSABLE TWP. — While $56,150 was budgeted for mosquito control in AuSable Township for the 2022 season, only $22,001 worth of service was provided. This was partially attributed to getting a late start in the season, as well as not needing as many trucks, staff and product. In addition, AuSable residents significantly underutilized the services available.

Blake Crane, Regional Manager with APM Mosquito Control, presented a report of the 2022 mosquito control program to the AuSable Township Board of Trustees at their meeting on Monday, Oct. 3.

