OSCODA — At their March 28 meeting the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees approved sending a letter to Gavin Brown, Executive Director of the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA), asking for clarification about the plans for Spaceport.
The letter, co-signed by Township Supervisor Ann Richards and Kevin Boyat, chairman of the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA), asks for additional information and action on a number of points brought up during a Jan. 20 presentation by Brown. Specifically, the letter asks for the following:
- That a business plan be provided to the Airport Manager within 45 days.
- Additional information be provided about the potential environmental impacts of developing and operating Liquid Oxygen facilities in Oscoda.
- Participation of a representative from the OWAA in any meetings held with the Federal Aviation Authority.
- Participation of a representative from the OWAA in any meetings held with tenants when discussion involves using Airport properties that are leased to tenants.
- Economic and environmental impact studies for all of the planned activities.
- That a proposed operating agreement be provided to the Airport Manager within 45 days.