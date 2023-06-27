OSCODA – While the Oscoda Dairy Queen always has a steady stream of customers, when the temperatures really soar, so too does the volume of visitors. And as pet owners are well aware, their furry companions also enjoy a cool treat, especially on hot days.
This is why the establishment offers “Pup Cups,” which feature a small serving of ice cream that is perfectly proportioned for a pooch, and is even topped off with a dog bone.
In addition to helping your canine beat the heat in the coming weeks, Oscoda Dairy Queen Owner Shauna Jennings has announced that her business will be donating $1 from every Pup Cup sold during the month of July to the Iosco County Humane Society (ICHS).
Those from the Oscoda location plan on displaying photos to promote some of the animals which are currently up for adoption at the nonprofit ICHS, as well. Further, for any non-dog owners who may not have a need to purchase a Pup Cup but are still interested in contributing to the humane society, Jennings says that a donation jar will also be available.
“I saw another DQ doing a similar fundraiser and I thought, ‘What a great idea,’” she shared, when asked why she selected the ICHS to be the recipient of this support. “It is a great fundraiser, but also raises awareness of the Iosco County Humane Society and hopefully will connect these animals with their forever families.”
The Dairy Queen store is situated at the corner of North State Street (US-23) and River Road in downtown Oscoda. It is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information about the business, visit www.facebook.com/OscodaDQ, call 989-739-0884 or send an e-mail to OscodaDQ@gmail.com.