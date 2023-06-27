OSCODA – While the Oscoda Dairy Queen always has a steady stream of customers, when the temperatures really soar, so too does the volume of visitors. And as pet owners are well aware, their furry companions also enjoy a cool treat, especially on hot days.

This is why the establishment offers “Pup Cups,” which feature a small serving of ice cream that is perfectly proportioned for a pooch, and is even topped off with a dog bone.

