TAWAS CITY – Raymond Bruning, Emergency Medical Service (EMS) operations manager for Iosco County, provided the Committee of the Whole with some good news at the Jan. 18 meeting.

Since the last report, Bruning added additional emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Currently the county has seven full-time medics and 12 full-time EMTs. According to Bruning, some were new hires and others have flipped positions.

