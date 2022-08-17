OSCODA — Sinking a hole in one is a memorable moment for any golfer. Getting two would be some major bragging rights. But getting nine? That’s something almost unheard of. As unbelievable as it may seem, that is exactly what Oscoda resident Grace Cummins did recently, who she sank her ninth ever hole in one.
“People are really surprised (when I tell them),” Cummins, 73 said of her hole in ones. “I’m basically a bogey golfer and people tell me that they only have one, or that they don’t have any. I have a friend in New Mexico who has eight, so we go back and forth on who is going to get the next one.”
Cummins, who spends her winter months in New Mexico doesn’t have a secret, or at least one that she is willing to share for her knack for the hole in one.
“It is probably because I play golf a whole lot,” she said. “My first seven hole in ones were on my home course in New Mexico, the last two have been at Lost Lake Woods.”
She recorded her eighth hole in one last summer, and her ninth came about three weeks ago on Lost Lake Woods’ 17th hole. She holed the shot with a six hybrid from about 130 yards out.
“I had a bunch of friends visiting, so we had two foursomes going,” Cummins said. “The first foursome had finished on 18 so they came back (in time for the hole in one) so we did a lot of celebrating.”
Celebrating after a hole in one is something she has gotten rather used to.
“I started playing golf when I was 30 and I got my first hole in one when I was about 45,” Cummins said. “That hole in one, I was playing in a scramble where everyone got to use the same tee-shot, so everyone got a hole in one on that hole and we won the tournament.”
Her start in the game is an interesting story as well. Had it not been for a piece of mail from a friend in another state, she might have never picked up a club.
“I was living in Albuquerque and I had some friends (out of state) and I got a postcard from them that said ‘we are learning how to play golf, know how to play when we get back’,” Cummins said. “I went to a pawn shop for the first time in my life and bought a bag and a set of clubs for $25. Then I went out and started hitting a golf ball.”
On top of the hole in ones, she has racked up plenty of memories along the way on the golf course.
“When I am in New Mexico, I usually play six days a week and five of those days are on my home course, which I walk,” Cummins said. “Golf is a game that I love and it keeps me going, at 73-years-old I can still play six days a week. I am proud that I can do that.”
And is she thinking about getting her 10th hole in one?
“Absolutely, one of these days it will happen,” she said. “When it happens, it happens. I don’t think about it too much. If it is going to be a good shot I just start yelling ‘go in, go in’ and sometimes it goes in.”
And for those still looking for their first ever hole in one?
“Just keep playing,” Cummins said. “It is basically luck.”