HOLE IN ONE — Grace Cummins, 73, of Oscoda is surrounded by her friends after she records her impressive feat of her ninth career hole in one at the Lost Lake Woods resort. Cummins, who spends her winters in New Mexico, has been golfing since she was 30 and attributes her success in recording “aces” to luck and playing a lot of golf.

OSCODA — Sinking a hole in one is a memorable moment for any golfer. Getting two would be some major bragging rights. But getting nine? That’s something almost unheard of. As unbelievable as it may seem, that is exactly what Oscoda resident Grace Cummins did recently, who she sank her ninth ever hole in one.

“People are really surprised (when I tell them),” Cummins, 73 said of her hole in ones. “I’m basically a bogey golfer and people tell me that they only have one, or that they don’t have any. I have a friend in New Mexico who has eight, so we go back and forth on who is going to get the next one.”

