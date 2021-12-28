TAWAS CITY – Law enforcement and military personnel helped some kids get their Christmas wish to come true this year as part of the Shop With a Hero program.
An assortment of police vehicles lined the storefront, flashing their lights, making an improvised, yet impressive Christmas display.
Inside many excited troopers and children perused the aisles, looking for something that may catch the youngster’s eye. This was going to be a good Christmas for everyone.
The general atmosphere was relaxed; one officer kept giving kids high fives and telling them how jealous he was of the amount of toys they had.
“Are you sure you don’t want that? I want that!” he said jokingly about the pile of a kid’s toys as they made their way out of the shopping center.
Shop With a Hero is an event sponsored by Walmart and other businesses in conjunction with local law enforcement. Kids who may need some help handed a $100 gift card and given free reign, with a little guidance from a hero, of course.
They walk through the store with a member of law enforcement to help them pick out gifts.
Kids were certainly free to choose toys for themselves, but something Tawas City’s Chief of Police Matt Klosowski-Lorenz really appreciated was “seeing the kids excited to give to their siblings and family, and not even thinking about receiving anything themselves.”
The little shopper Klosowski-Lorenz helped out bought Barbies and blankets for her siblings. She got candles for mom and pajamas for dad.
Shop with a Hero doesn’t just offer an opportunity for kids to pick out what they want for Christmas, but it also gives them the opportunity to give gifts to their family and loved ones for the holidays. After all, Christmas is not about getting presents as much as it is experiencing the joy of giving and making others happy.
That desire filled one anonymous donor who footed the little girl’s bill for the first time they were checking out, so she and Klosowski-Lorenz went through a second time for more. The spirit of giving definitely showed up in Walmart that night and affected all who saw the excitement in the kids’ and volunteers faces.
Regular shoppers who just passed through stood and watched to see the joy a child’s happiness brings.
Walmart raised $2,500 for the initiative. Usually that means 25 kids can come with $100 to shop around the store and buy anything they want.
However, the surplus in donations from the community raised that number to 34 children. The Iosco County Sheriff’s Office raised $500, and the Tawas City Police received a $1,000 donation from Elmer’s Concrete of Houghton Lake.
In total, $3000 went to the kids.
Children are selected for Shop With a Hero with the help of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Many members of law enforcement and the military showed up, including the Coast Guard, the Sheriff’s Department, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State Police, Iosco County 911, Oscoda Township Police and Tawas City Police.
Josh Blakely, a Trooper with the State Police, shopped with a young boy who couldn’t hold his excitement and kept shouting “whoa!” at everything he saw. He was in awe.
“This is all about the kids. Some of these kids aren’t as fortunate as others. It’s all about the smiles,” said Blakely.
There was a point in the evening where the child shouted about his excitement over Pokemon in the check out aisle. Blakely stooped down with him and asked him questions, helping him get excited about all the toys he could have. He got a little Baby Yoda doll, which was his favorite, some science kits, a Blippi doll and a couple shark flashlights.
“He’s excited. He wants to do it next year!”
Blakely’s favorite part was “Just going up and down the aisle and seeing the kid’s face light up. And just looking at everything and just talking. It was a lot of fun.”