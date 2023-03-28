WHITTEMORE – Local leaders who comprise the Iosco-Arenac-Alcona-Ogema Childcare Coalition gathered at the Whittemore Chamber Hall on Thursday, March 16 to discuss plans for the $150,000 Childcare Planning grant received from the Michigan Department of Education Early Childhood Investment Corporation.
The grant, funded through the American Rescue Plan, runs for 18 months from Jan. 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
Co-chairs Gloria Brooks, Develop Iosco president, and Lisa Bolen, City of East Tawas mayor pro tem and executive director of NEMSCA, welcomed coalition members that included township and county officials, representatives from MIWorks!, childcare providers, parents and grandparents from across the four counties.
Attendees discussed a number of issues affecting childcare in the four-county region. A primary issue is the lack of childcare in the region. While there are a number of providers, according to those in attendance, none are currently accepting children.
One of the topics discussed was the need for childcare outside of the typical 9 to 5 work hours. Parents who work second or third shift, or who work weekends and holidays, need childcare options. Parents also need occasional childcare for evening meetings. The need for drop-in childcare and sick child care were also discussed.
Parents who have more than one young child have the added stress of trying to find a provider who can accommodate more than one child. Often times parents end up having to take their children to different providers.
Low wages for childcare workers was also brought up as an issue. However, the high cost of childcare, makes it difficult for parents, particularly those with more than one young child, to pay for childcare.
Employer provided childcare was an option that was discussed. According to the discussion, employers do not have to meet all of the requirements that a licensed childcare has to meet, if parents are working on site. A question arose about whether or not parents had to be in the same building as their child or if they could be at the same employment site but in a different building.
“The struggle is real,” said Shelly Blankenship, adding that individuals who are looking for employment can’t find daycare.
According to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, there are 38 in-home daycare options for parents in the four-county area. Four offer weekend hours and eight offer evening hours.
Parents at the meeting identified the need for affordable, quality, structured child care. The need to provide care for children over the age of five during the summer months was also discussed. Parents said that older children do not want to go to a traditional “childcare” facility. They want to go somewhere fun where there are activities and field trips. A program in Standish that provides activities for children over the age of five was discussed.
Representatives from MIWorks! reported that only 10% of employers take advantage of making contributions to employees’ Flexible Spending Accounts for childcare costs. Employers can match the amount of funds an employee puts in their flexible spending account to be used for childcare. The benefit for an employee is that earnings that go into the Flexible Spending Account are pre-tax dollars. For employers the benefit is employee retention.
MIWorks! Business Solutions Professional Clara Sherman said that Kalitta was having a difficult time recruiting women for their apprenticeship program due to the lack of childcare available locally. A child care center that was located on the former base recently closed.
Ogemaw County employers can participate in Tri-Share, a pilot program launched by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in March 2021. Tri-Share shares the cost of daycare equally between the state, the family and the employer. The program was initially launched with three regional hubs being awarded a total of $1 million. Goodwill Industries of West Michigan serves as the hub for Muskegon County. The Saginaw Intermediate School District is the hub for the Great Lakes Bay Region. United Way of Northwest Michigan serves as the hub for five rural counties in northwest Michigan. The role of the facilitator hub is to act as an intermediary between employers, families and child care providers, and to provide overall program management.
The Tri-Share program was expanded in February 2022 to include seven additional hubs, at this point the program covered 52 counties in Michigan and the City of Detroit. The Otsego County Economic Alliance, Inc. serves Otsego, Crawford, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Roscommon and Oscoda counties.
Jaime Carruthers-Soboleski, controller and finance director for Iosco County, talked about the struggles the county has with staff recruitment and retention given that the jail, EMS and other services and facilities are open 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Soboleski has been asked by employees if the county could operate a childcare center. Soboleski said she has spent time helping employees find childcare providers.
Brooks discussed the possibility of creating a nonprofit organization that could serve as a childcare provider. The nonprofit would operate childcare micro centers in the four corners of the region. Another option discussed was having the nonprofit organization operate as a management services organization (MSO) that would handle billing and other “back of the house” tasks for licensed childcare providers. The MSO could also provide human resource functions such as recruitment, retention, quality compliance, education and training.
Attendees talked about the restrictions put on childcare centers and the prohibitive costs associated with turning existing buildings into childcare centers. Fred Lewis, supervisor for Plainfield Township, had wanted to include a childcare center at Eagle Point Plaza when the former high school was renovated to include township offices and businesses. Lewis talked about running into barriers when renovating the school. In the end, the township was not able to meet the requirements to build a childcare center.
Other attendees expressed similar frustrations with trying to turn former school buildings into child care centers. They questioned how a school building could serve elementary aged students but was not able to meet the childcare center requirements. Bolen said the middle school in Tawas City could not be renovated to meet the childcare center requirements. Attendees were also frustrated by the lack of consistency between childcare licensing consultants who interpreted the law differently.
With the growth of the number of marijuana facilities in the region, child care providers need to be cognizant of the physical location of their facility. According to the Federal Drug Free Zone requirements, marijuana facilities need to be more than 400 feet away from any school, including childcare or daycare facilities.
Robert Tasior, a member of the EIC and Planning Commission in Oscoda, suggested engaging with state representatives. He also noted that childcare and housing are related and that childcare is very important.
Sherman discussed the Rural Child Care Innovation Program (RCCIP). The Arenac County Economic Development Corporation applied for and was one of six communities selected in 2021 by First Children’s Finance-Michigan Team to participate in a project designed to engage the community in addressing the challenges of child care in rural communities in Michigan. Local information will be gathered through surveys being sent to employers, childcare providers, and parents. Iosco and Ogemaw counties were both chosen to participate in 2022 to 2023.
According to Sherman data collected from the Iosco project shows that there are over 750 children in Iosco County alone who do not have licensed childcare.
With low pay and often times no benefits, it is difficult to recruit staff to work at child care facilities. Many of the facilities in Michigan are under staffed and not operating at capacity due to a lack of staff. Child care facilities are competing with fast food restaurants for employees. Often, those restaurants pay more.
MIWorks! is trying to address the lack of child care staff by offering an apprenticeship program for careers in early childhood.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, parents pay up to 35% of their annual income for child care. Parents who need assistance paying for childcare can apply online through MI Bridges or can obtain a paper application from their local Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office. There is an income eligibility scale based on family size and income and there is an expected family contribution.
Parents can find licensed childcare providers in their area through www.GreatStarttoQuality.org. Great Start to Quality has local resource centers throughout Michigan where staff can help parents find child care that fits their budget and schedule.
Michigan law requires that any person or organization that cares for unrelated children be licensed by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). Unlicensed child care is against the law.