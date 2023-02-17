OSCODA – The commons area of Oscoda High School was abuzz on Friday night, Feb. 10 during the 11th annual Souper Supper. All of the seating was full so some attendees chose to stand or sit on stairs or anything else they could find.
Richardson Elementary School Art Teacher Jamie Merdzinski was busy giving students directions prior to the event. Some students were newcomers to the event, while others had been making pottery for the event since they were younger.
Fifth graders Karina Crevier, Madicyn Wall and Alayna Volmers were among the fifth graders who staffed the event and made some of the pottery. Some fourth and fifth graders made more than one pot. All grades were involved in creating the pots in one way or another. A video was running during the event that showed how all of the students were included. Merdzinski estimated that 300 bowls had been created for the event.
A mishap occurred approximately 30 minutes into the event when one of the tables adorned with pottery bowls collapsed, crashing the pots onto the floor. The broken pots were quickly cleaned up and the event didn’t skip a beat.
Students worked on their math skills by keeping a running tally of how much money they had earned selling the pottery. One hour into the event they had raised over $600. Merdzinski said watching the tally grow was the most exciting part of the event.
For the past 10 years, the proceeds that ranged from $800 to $1,000, have gone to the homeless shelter in Oscoda. With the closing of the shelter, Merdzinski said the students will discuss where they want to donate the funds. She added that it would be an organization that addresses hunger.
Souper Supper is sponsored by the Oscoda Lions Club who donate $500 towards the purchase of clay for the bowls crafted by the students. Lions Club members were also on hand to serve up a wide variety of homemade soups, and pasta dishes including macaroni and cheese and pasta with Alfredo sauce that they made. Local restaurants also got involved. Tait’s Bill of Fare donated two crockpots full of their Millennium Soup and G’s donated one of their soups. Homemade biscuits, a scrumptious array of homemade desserts and beverages rounded out the menu.
Yvonne Mallak was the originator of the Souper Supper. Today it is organized by Bill Gaines.