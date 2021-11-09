AUSABLE TWP. – AuSable Township Board of Trustees, voted to hire Eric Strayer as the township superintendent, and replaced Leisa Sutton, who held the position for over seven years.
His first day was on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Strayer began working at the age of 17, in retail. He graduated from Bullock Creek High School in 1986. After graduation, he secured a bachelor’s degree in management and marketing from Saginaw Valley State University. Since then, he has managed a number of Kmart’s across Michigan for 25 years, including in Oscoda, and Roger’s Family Foods for a year and a half.
After managing retail for over 26 years, he said he was looking for something different.
“That’s what I like about it, it’s something different working in the government aspect of everything. Just learning the procedures and everything, it’s just really awoken a desire to learn something new,” said Strayer.
He added, each day he walks out of the office with excitement and amazement about all there is to learn and what it takes to bring projects to fruition.
“When you see all this stuff, you go, ‘Oh they put a park bench up or they did this project, wow’ and see the nuances of what it took to get to that point. It’s really interesting to me to see the inner workings of it. It kind of gives you a new perspective on what exactly it takes to get things done,” said Strayer.
In conjunction with that, he said he has begun attending the Huron Shore Regional Utility Authority meetings, responsible for water treatment, and is learning how that process works.
“Just fascinating to think where our water comes from and it’s not just, turn on the tap type thing. There’s a lot of work to get our water to us and a lot of work that goes into it, so it’s really neat to see that underlying thing,” said Strayer.
At press time, Strayer had held the position for almost one month, and already he’s taking online courses and learning about the different aspects of zoning.
“That’s something new to me, but I’ll be taking more classes as time goes by,” said Strayer.
The biggest change; however, in correlation with managing people in his previous positions, is that every decision he makes must go through an elected board. Where in the past, he said, for example, if the business needed a printer or a truck for the business, he could sign off on it. Now; however, he has seven additional people looking over the choices he makes.
“Everything has to be above the board as far as reasoning behind it, so that part of it is interesting,” said Strayer.
In addition to being required to seek approval and opinions from the township board of trustees, he added, another challenge is working with a whole other township.
“A lot of it is the rates we pay obviously for fire and police and the sewer rates, all that. We’re dependent on them to come up with a number that we have to look at, then figure into our budget and everything, so there’s a challenge working with them, but I look forward to working with them,” said Strayer.
Along with working alongside Oscoda Township, he added, there’s a lot of things township staff are juggling right now, including phase four of the Iosco Exploration Trail, The Master Plan, the budget, along with all the changes coming with marijuana permits in the next few months.
“We’ve come a long way. There’s a lot of good things that have happened, but hopefully we can continue on with that process. Taking it to the next level hopefully. That’s the whole idea,” said Strayer.
He added, he also has to think about a number of things to come in the following years including housing for individuals affiliated with the potential spaceport and housing and Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination. Additionally, as previously mentioned, Strayer has worked closely with the public and managing people for over two decades, he said, there are definitely aspects of his past positions that will allow him to be successful here.
“I think just working with the public, being in business, managing people, managing projects. I’ve definitely put a lot of hours in business and I guess it just kind of goes hand in hand. The budgets, where we are going to spend money and everything,” said Strayer.
In working with the public, he said blankly, he is there to serve the taxpayers.
“I work for this community, so they should have a say through their elected board where money is spent and what projects we choose and stuff like that,” said Strayer.
As far as what he is aiming to accomplish, he said his focus is to bring phase four of the IET and the farmer’s market building to fruition, as those are personal desires of his.
“I love bike riding and I think that’s such a neat thing out here by the high school,” said Strayer. I think riding down US-23 is not a good experience and if we can get a bike trail down there it would probably save people’s lives as well,” said Strayer.
Similarly, he said he has always enjoyed going to the farmer’s market in AuSable and thinks having a location for vendors, in conjunction with a trailhead, would be advantageous to the community.
“Having a dual purpose building that we can do the farmer’s market in, where they have their own spot and parking would be just wonderful and it would be wonderful for the community too,” said Strayer.
He added, other projects he’s focused on are affiliated with recreation, parks and infrastructure, including elements of the sewer project.
Overall he’s excited for the opportunity and the lessons to come.
“I think it will be a really good experience and I’m looking forward to being here for a while, so just a lot of learning to do,” said Strayer.