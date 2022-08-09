FILLING IN

FILLING IN — Senior Center Host Tammi Kett-Albert checks the temperature of the Salisbury steak on Monday morning. Kett-Albert was filling in as a cook due to two absences.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

AUSABLE TWP. — The AuSable/Oscoda Senior Center was bustling with activity on recently. The phone rang nonstop with lunch reservations as Host Tammi Kett-Albert prepared lunch.

Kett-Albert described herself as a “Jack of all trades” as she was filling in as the cook due to two absences. At 9 a.m. the Salisbury steak on the menu was in the oven and the potatoes and carrots were being prepared. A busy morning is typical at the Senior Center that is now open five days per week serving lunch at noon.

