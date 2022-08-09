AUSABLE TWP. — The AuSable/Oscoda Senior Center was bustling with activity on recently. The phone rang nonstop with lunch reservations as Host Tammi Kett-Albert prepared lunch.
Kett-Albert described herself as a “Jack of all trades” as she was filling in as the cook due to two absences. At 9 a.m. the Salisbury steak on the menu was in the oven and the potatoes and carrots were being prepared. A busy morning is typical at the Senior Center that is now open five days per week serving lunch at noon.
Linda Hock, president of the AuSable/Oscoda Senior Center, and Janice Wilber, treasurer, came to the AuSable Township Board of Trustees meeting on July 18 to report on the status of the center. Hock and Wilber reported that over 4,000 meals were served by the center in the month of April. Meals included those served on site, by curbside pickup and those that were delivered.
Hock and Wilber invited the trustees to come to the center for the “wonderful” food.
“It’s the best meal you are going to get,” Hock said.
In addition to serving meals five days per week, the center offers card games, classes and holiday celebrations. Four exercise bikes and a billiard table are available for use.
The building also serves as a Red Cross evacuation site and can accommodate 350 people in case of an emergency.
“How is the building overall?” asked Supervisor Kevin Beliveau.
“It’s a great location,” responded Wilber.
“I think it’s perfect,” added Hock.
Beliveau said that he had heard rumors that the seniors were entertaining a move. Wilber said that she had never heard that. The only complaint she mentioned was that outside people can’t use the kitchen due to the various organizations that regulate its use.
The senior center building was built in 1986 and is in need of some repairs. Hock mentioned that a new septic system and drain field are needed as well as a new furnace and a generator that can power the building in the event of a power failure.
Hock said they were babying the septic system.
“We are good stewards of your building,” Hock told trustees.
“I’m glad you are happy with the facility,” responded Beliveau.
The senior center is located at 653 State St. S.W. in AuSable Township. Hours of operation are Mon-Fri 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch is served promptly at 12:00 noon. For meal reservations call 989-739-3668. Pick-ups are available at 11:30 a.m. Seniors 60 and over pay $3 for lunch, individuals under 60 pay $7.50.