OSCODA — Two days and two stages of hard rock and alternative culture visited Oscoda's former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
Located at Veteran's Memorial Park (VMP), the concert is held annually to raise funds for the memorial and bring some noise to the township.
This year featured 11 bands and 110 decibels for concert goers to go nuts over.
Headliners this year included Saving Abel, Tantric and Magg Dylan. On top of that, tents from local companies gave out prizes, food trucks fed hungry guests and a hospitality tent kept concert goers in good spirits.
Sideshow attraction Even the Odds held periodic shows in between sets to keep the crowd entertained and tattooed if they wanted the option.
Co-Director Joe Brinn said the amount of pre-sales this year were the highest ever. Rockfest seems to be a success and based on community feedback, they're likely to keep going into next year.
"Oscoda VMP is pleased to have this event here to honor veterans and donate the proceeds to the park," he said.