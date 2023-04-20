OSCODA – The Oscoda Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) approved funding for two projects proposed by the Art and Placemaking Subcommittee of the EIC. Chair Lain MacKenzie presented to the EIC at its regular meeting on April 16.
The first project presented by MacKenzie is called #Snapshot Oscoda. The subcommittee wants businesses to place fun cutouts in front of their business where people can take selfies and photographs.
The subcommittee asked for a small amount of money to host a second Art Walk. EIC Member Robert Tasior made a motion to provide up to $1,200 for the 2023 Art Walk.
According to MacKenzie, some repairs need to be made to the pedestals that were purchased last year that sustained damage by being knocked over during extreme weather conditions. The committee plans to make the pedestals more permanent so they are not as susceptible to being damaged.
Tasior also made a motion to provide up to $1,500 for Rise and Shine Oscoda, an art project that involves 50, 12x16 wood plaques being created by artists and placed throughout the community. Rather than have a juried competition like last year, the public will be involved in voting for the prize winners.
The Art and Placemaking Subcommittee consists of MacKenzie, Robin Savage, Vicki Hopcroft and Heather Tait.