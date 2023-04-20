PRESENTATION

PRESENTATION – Lain MacKenzie, chair of the Art and Placemaking Subcommittee, presents project ideas to the EIC.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – The Oscoda Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) approved funding for two projects proposed by the Art and Placemaking Subcommittee of the EIC. Chair Lain MacKenzie presented to the EIC at its regular meeting on April 16.

The first project presented by MacKenzie is called #Snapshot Oscoda. The subcommittee wants businesses to place fun cutouts in front of their business where people can take selfies and photographs.

