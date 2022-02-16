EAST TAWAS – Perchville USA recently celebrated its 72nd anniversary and, featured in conjunction with the winter festival for 2022, was the return of the “Paint a Perch Contest.”
For the fun competition, the Tawas Bay Art Gallery in East Tawas welcomed participants throughout the month of January to either paint their perch inside the venue, or take it with them to work on at home.
All 130 of the wooden fish cutouts had been claimed by crafty community members as of the Jan. 23 deadline, and the creations were then displayed during various Perchville activities so that the public had an opportunity to weigh in on who they think should win.
The painted perch were exhibited and up for voting during the Coronation Breakfast on Jan. 29, and attendees of the Perchville Royal Feast on Feb. 3 were also given a chance to cast their votes.
For each event, the artwork was showcased at Rushman Hall in East Tawas. Voters could select their first through third place favorites in each of the different age groups, after which prizes were awarded to all of the finalists.
The winning entries were then displayed on Feb. 5 at the Family Expo, which was hosted in the East Tawas Community Center during Perchville.
In the adult group, those 18 and older, the first place winner was Janice Dumas, who submitted a remarkable rendering of a Perchville Polar Bear Plunge, complete with festival mascot Nanuk and a U.S. Coast Guard member keeping watch over the dive.
John Morris claimed the second place title, with his realistic, life-like perch entry, while Aurora Drubin was the third place winner for her colorful, iridescent creation.
In the 12-17 age group, voters determined that 14-year-old Nora Kassuba’s stunning river scene was worthy of first place. Annabelle Herbolsheimer, 15, came in second for her detailed fish, and 12-year-old Addison Abbot won third place with a bright, speckled perch.
Winners in the 6-11 category were Piper McDougall, 10, first place; Andrew Herbolsheimer, second place; and Giselle Selman, 11, third place.
For the youngest entrants, those 5 and under, Madeline Smith, 5, earned the most votes. In second place was Lucy Tubbs, 3, and in third place was Elliot Falkey-Davie, 2.
As reported, Tawas Bay Art Gallery Secretary Betty Fahselt was looking through archived Iosco County News-Herald papers and noticed events which took place during Perchville in past years.
She and Jerry Malone spotted the Paint a Perch Contest and decided to revive the activity for the 2022 festival.
Malone, who coordinated Perchville this year with Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Samantha Duvall, shared that the return of the contest was well-received and that Paint a Perch will definitely be a part of the 2023 festival.
The contest was free and open to all, with the Tawas Bay Art Gallery furnishing the painting supplies. Malone – whose titles also include 2019 Perchville King – expressed his gratitude for everyone who played a part in making the activity possible.
He thanked Dumas for her assistance; Dave and Pat Wilkinson, Ken McCaffery and Wally Gramer, who helped cut the wooden fish; and Bill Lauderbach, Carolyn Kubiak, Heidi Hodges, Elaine McCormick, Paul Gliesman, Milt Kelsey, Kathy Witherspoon and Karen Jonker, all of whom helped at the art gallery when people came in to paint their perch.
“Thank you to the Tawas Bay Art Gallery, everyone who painted a perch and those that voted on the entries,” Malone stated.
According to Duvall, those who donated prizes for the winners in each of the contest categories were Brenda Hawkins from Always a Holiday! Bed and Breakfast, the Tawas Family Theatre, Freel’s Market and Clearview Car Wash.
The prizes included free car washes and gift certificates to some of the businesses noted above, as well as other local establishments.