Are ghosts real? Is there life after death? Does human emotion manifest itself physically in the natural realm?
Ghost hunters try to find answers to questions like these as they investigate old haunted houses and areas around the United States.
Kat Tedsen is one such ghost hunter, and she visited the East Tawas Library Thursday, March 10 for an afternoon of storytelling and book signing. Over 20 Tawas and East Tawas residents attended.
Titled “Haunted Travels of Michigan,” Tedsen’s talk centered on three different excursions she took overnight at various reportedly haunted locations in Michigan.
Not wanting to fall for false reporting or silly overblown sensationalism, Tedsen stated the importance of the scientific method when hunting ghosts. As a guideline, she says anything that’s easily disprovable needs to be disregarded and ghost hunters should only stick to discussing the un-explainable. So many people are looking for spirits to get a T.V. deal or are inexperienced, so they will make up stories and abandon objectivity.
“That’s what a lot of paranormal investigators are losing today. They’re so eager to find the ghost... ...You need to use some common sense. You need to have rational thought, and most important, you have to educate yourself.”
Tedsen showed a photo of Bowers Harbor Inn on the Old Mission Peninsula, which is a site known for its paranormal activity.
Sometimes a woman is reported staring out of a second story window, which the photo showed.
Upon further investigation, as they entered the room where the reported face was, they found a chandelier hanging from the ceiling.
“When the lamp was turned on, it reflected through the window and created something that looks like a face,” she said.
“Of all the investigation sites I’ve been on, I’ve only had 35 or 40 cases I couldn’t explain.”
For context, she says she has done over 350 ghost hunting cases in Michigan alone.
“Is what we see real? It sure seems real to us doesn’t it? Our eyes, our ears, what we see or hear can change us.”
Tedsen says paranormal activity is generated mainly through situations of great emotional presence. Sometimes that can be through great moments of trauma in a person’s life or a deep-seeded attachments to objects or people.
“Sometimes paranormal phenomena isn’t connected to the house or the land on which it sits. It’s us. We’re generating the paranormal activity, and not intentionally. Sometimes we pick up what are called attachments; their vibrational energy connects with our energy, and unknowingly we bring it with us.”
She expanded further saying a human being’s very DNA can connect someone to the spiritual realm and bring out instinctual spiritual knowledge in people.
“Probably the most haunted place you’ve visited is yourself.”
Tedsen has even reported ghosts and spirits becoming attached to her, and following her for a while, such as American Philanthropist David Whitney.
One of her “creepiest investigations” took place at the Mansfield Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio.
For $1,000 the owners of the abandoned prison will let paranormal investigators stay overnight to record and talk to ghosts.
She played a video of her and co-investigators walking through the solitary confinement wing, asking ghosts questions.
In the middle of the video, her sister felt something touch her neck. After investigating the area where she was touched, the skin there was raised and irritated, which looked like a scratch mark.
“What we have here as far as validating my event, is someone saw a shadow person and my sister was scratched.”
Her final element of validating the event was something known as an Electronic Voice Phenomenon (EVP), which was recorded during the scratch.
The audio was a garbled whisper, and nobody in the room could tell exactly what it was, but Tedsen says her belief is the voice said “I got you.”
Tedsen then went through the presentation sharing more EVP’s of various recordings she took on different sites of tragedy and emotional strife.
Two sisters in attendance, Joan Williams and Jeanne Goedecke believe wholeheartedly in ghosts and say they have seen spirits.
Williams said she has seen ghosts in old family property, including deceased relatives who have returned to protect her loved ones.
“I’m just so used to it. We got quite a few of them out there. In the new house I’m in now, I ask them to live with me nicely and not scare and they’ve been very good.”
Goedecke said she believes in ghosts, but she doesn’t like to say she has seen them. She sees them mainly in her dreams. She did not want to share her experiences though.
Ghosts generally don’t scare them once they got used to them, but they only have gotten the courage this year to go out and visit haunted locations.
The Friends of the East Tawas Library hosted Tedsen as part of their “Cabin Fever Series.”
Emily Kloska of the Friends of the Library said she did some research, found Tedsen’s website and invited her to attend a presentation.
After the presentation, Tedsen performed a book signing and attendees were given the opportunity to buy books she authored.