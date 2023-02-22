The following is the first of a two-part story on the topics which were discussed at the Feb. 15 Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. The remaining items will be summarized next week, while coverage of the rally and press conference that took place ahead of the meeting, appears within the separate stories in this week’s publication.

OSCODA – Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) remained the dominating concern among attendees of the latest RAB meeting, but new steps are also underway to further explore volatile organic compounds (VOCs) at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda Township.

