OSCODA — On April 29, Oscoda locals can contribute to their township’s upkeep by making their way down to the Oscoda Beach Park Pavillion, located at 201 East River Rd., for a cleanup of the beach.
Brooke Littrup, volunteer coordinator for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, says the plan is to pick up trash along the beach and also throughout town. The cleanup will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is sponsored by the Northern Michigan Community Service Agency and Americorps Seniors.