OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees is moving forward with two off-road vehicle (ORV) initiatives within the township. The first step, of a multi-step process, is for the township to obtain a letter of approval from the Iosco County Road Commission.

The board voted to provide a letter asking the road commission to approve ORV crossing over River Road from Old Orchard Campground to the connector trail to the U.S. National Forest. The township is also requesting the road commission to allow ORV navigation on specific township roads including Lake Street, E. Park Street and E. Water Street as specified by the map of the downtown that was included in the board packet. A letter from the Oscoda Township Chief of Police will be included with the letter from the township.

