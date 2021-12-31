OSCODA – Oscoda Seniors at the Oscoda Senior Center want community members to know one thing: their doors are open and they would like some company.
“I want our community to know that we’re there for them and they’re there for us,” said Linda Hock, board member at the senior center. “This is a beautiful facility. We’ve used it for baby showers. Most of the people do not even know it’s here and that’s what bothers me.”
The Senior Center is located on 653 State St. SW. They’re at the end of State St. on the left hand side. It’s tucked behind a residential section of the city, out of the way which means not many people pass by or may be aware of it.
Hock visits businesses and organizations in the area to get them involved with the senior center. She says despite the name, the center isn’t exclusive to people 60 and older. The only special treatment seniors get is at mealtime; meals for people over 60 only pay $3.00 while it’s $7.50 for everyone else.
On a weekly schedule, they have card games like bridge, euchre and pinochle. There are board games, crafts and physical activities like line dancing. Almost every senior at the center conducts some sort of activity/class for those who attend.
Members are encouraged to start up their own activities to get others involved.
Gaylynn Broenel teaches cardio drumming, a rhythmic exercise routine that is developed to include those who have mobility issues.
“People should come here because people are friendly, it’s a fun place to come. It’s clean, it’s pretty, it’s inviting and I think they just don’t know about it,” said Brenoel. “I think there’s some people that think it’s only for seniors and so they are not old enough to come and that’s not true either.”
Sometimes the senior center hosts large public events. Their last one was a Halloween trunk-or-treat event in their parking lot.
They also partner with the local girl scouts, allowing them to hold meetings.
The senior center is funded by the Iosco County Commission on Aging. Established in 1977, it is a private non-profit organization operating under guidelines regulated by the Older Americans Act. The purpose of the organization is to promote the health, welfare and independence of senior citizens through in-home services, center activities and various programs.
Tammy Cat-Albert, the hostess takes people’s temperatures when people walk in. She’s the first person who greets everyone to make sure they’re healthy. She helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“This is a nice place for people to come and visit,” she said. “Coffee’s on at 9 a.m., if you’re bored at home you come up here and have a cup of coffee. There will be somebody that will be here to sit and talk with you usually.”
Due to COVID-19, treasurer Carol Gosse said the senior center has experienced a drop in attendance.
“COVID kind of slowed us down a bit,” said Gosse. “We were closed for 15 months, so we’ve had a slow start since then. It’s hard to get people to come back.”
Gosse said they re-opened their doors to the public in September and many older people are still hesitant to come for fear of COVID-19.
As of now, their policy is to take the temperature of everyone coming in doors. Masks are optional and so are vaccines. However, both are still highly encouraged. If somebody does enter the facility positive for COVID-19, which happened at the beginning of December, they shut the facility down, sterilize the place and wait until a week to re-open. Luckily they only experienced one incident so far.
Hock said her biggest concern with COVID-19 was with the older seniors and shut-ins who had no contact with the outside world at all.
“They need that fellowship, and I think that’s the biggest thing I worried about when we were closed” said Hock.
The one thing the senior center offers to the more reclusive seniors of the community are home delivered meals. Not to be confused with meals on wheels, the senior center runs a separate program with Iosco Cares where volunteers drive to seniors who can’t get out and offer them a meal.
Other charitable activities the senior center offers include clothing donations and a food pantry where they give away essential supplies to needy families on a quarterly basis.
For anyone who wants to contact the Oscoda Senior Center, they can call 989-739-3668.
“Oscoda AuSable residents pay taxes on this building,” says Joe Hock, Linda Hock’s, husband. “Come and use it.”