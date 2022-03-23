OSCODA — An Oscoda woman has been arraigned on a felony charge after her arrest during an Oscoda Township Board of Trustees meeting held March 14.
Jennifer Lee Paige Kirch, 50, was arraigned in Iosco County’s 81st District Court in Tawas City on a felony count of police officer-assaulting/resisting/obstructing, a felony punishable by up to two years in prison, as well as a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace, punishable by up to 93 days in jail.
Kirch was arrested and charged the night prior, March 14, after the incident, which took place at the Oscoda Shoreline Theater where the aforementioned meeting was being held.
According to court staff, she was released from jail the following day on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
The exchange can be watched on YouTube at micTV Oscoda's page at www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDQmj0y24qQ. The incident is around 56 minutes into the video. Other videos of the incident have been taken at different angles and can be found through web searches.
Oscoda Township Police Department officers said in a statement of support for a warrant that Kirch was speaking during a public comment session at the meeting when officers say Kirch allegedly began “yelling and cursing” during her public comment and was told to calm down by township Supervisor Ann Richards, who guides the public meetings for the township.
The public comment concerned alleged harassment by a township official (see separate story), with Kirch allegedly demanding more time for a public comment than the allotted four minutes. She also demanded to discuss topics with township officials and also stated she wanted to file a Freedom of Information Act request during her comment, but was rebuffed.
According to police, Kirch “became more disorderly after being told to calm down by Richards,” then left the podium where public comments are generally given and started to approach the theater’s stage area where elected officials are seated.
The report states that two Oscoda officers approached Kirch and advised her that she was allegedly being disorderly and asked her to leave the meeting, telling her several times to leave and attempting to guide her to the building’s exit, but allegedly Kirch did not comply.
It goes on to state that after this, officers told her that she was under arrest for allegedly disturbing the peace and attempted to handcuff her.
“Kirch pulled away from officers and [allegedly] physically resisted them as they attempted to handcuff her,” stated the report. “Officers attempted to force Kirch into handcuffs without success as she [allegedly] pulled away from officers and refused to comply.”
The report stated that after an alleged short struggle, Kirch was placed on the ground and handcuffs were successfully placed on her and she was removed from the theater and lodged in the Iosco County Jail.