OSCODA – At the July 24 regular meeting of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees, Catherine Winn with Fleis and VandenBrink (F&V), presented to the township concerns about wastewater contamination that has been discharged into the township’s sewer system by Tip Top Screw, located in the Wurtsmith District.
According to Winn, Tip Top Screw had reached out to the clerk’s office to find out if there was an Individual Industrial Pretreatment Program permit on file for the company. Winn reported that there was not.
The environmental consultant working with Tip Top Screw reached out to the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Tip Top Screw voluntarily stopped discharging their processing wastewater to the township’s sewer system and began having it hauled off by a biohazardous waste disposal company.
According to Winn, a number of self-report surveys have previously been completed over the years by Tip Top Screw that were submitted to United Water and F&V as part of the PFAS (per and polyfluorinated substances) investigation.
When completing the surveys, whomever completed the surveys on behalf of Tip Top Screw, indicated that they were not engaged in any coating. Winn indicated that either someone reported in error or someone misrepresented what was being done at the manufacturing facility. The company’s environmental consultant did recently report this, according to Winn.
Winn reported that Tip Top Screw would like to be able to continue to discharge their processing wastewater into the township sewer because hauling the wastewater off site is very expensive.
According to Winn, EGLE has said the township would need to implement an Industrial Pretreatment Program (IPP) which would require a lot of record keeping and a great deal of environmental testing.
According to Winn, the cost of implementing an IPP would be approximately $60,000-$80,000 for the one user. Winn said if there is future development in the Industrial Park, some of the background work completed to develop the IPP would apply. There is also an annual fee of between $10,000-$15,000 associated with an IPP.
According to Winn, per the Clean Water Act, the township can recoup the costs of implementing an IPP from Tip Top Screw. Winn said she didn’t know if it would be more cost effective for Tip Top Screw to go through the IPP process or continue to haul their waste off-site. She indicated that is a discussion that would need to be had with Tip Top Screw.
Winn asked if the township wants a proposal from F&V about implementing an IPP, including what is needed and the associated costs. The first step would be to reach out to Tip Top Screw and get the company’s waste manifest as a place to start. Winn said F&V would need to do a site visit to categorize the waste products and the amounts being produced by Tip Top Screw.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth asked if plating or e-coating is taking place on site. Winn said some of both, but F&V would need to do a better refinement of the process. Wusterbarth said he has been an e-coating engineer for 30 years and explained the processes for dealing with the types of waste depending on the process. He asked if Tip Top had any kind of waste treatment system in place. Winn responded that the company does not, based on the drawings provided by the company.
Winn said that in addition to PFAS that heavy metals are a concern, Wusterbarth agreed. She did add that with the last lagoon upgrade that bio solids passed the tests for metal contaminants so if there are metal contaminants they may be at a low enough level that the township could still accept the waste.
Wusterbarth asked what EGLE is doing with the company because “this is a major red flag.” Winn responded that EGLE is enforcing that the manufacturing waste is being hauled off site.
Winn said enforcement typically comes from the municipality. Winn said that having an IPP includes changes being made to a sewer use ordinance. EGLE is looking to the township to determine whether the township will pursue creating an IPP or require Tip Top Screw to continue to haul the waste away.
Wusterbarth discussed the process required to extract the metals from the manufacturing wastewater into a solid to be able to haul it off and that the water would need to be treated.
“I’m kind of surprised they’ve been able to do this,” Wusterbarth added.
“They said that they weren’t,” added Trustee Jeremy Spencer.
Winn reiterated that surveys had been completed right at the beginning of the PFAS investigation. She added that she doesn’t even want to get in to “what people on site may have been exposed to.”
Winn stated that whoever completed the survey either didn’t know what they were talking about or they falsified the information at that time.
Trustee Robert Tasior asked if the township did any follow-up after the surveys were completed by the businesses. Winn said that it did not and it is a code enforcement issue. She said that F&V as the operator would not be the one to go into the businesses without an IPP being in place. The IPP would give F&V the authority to do inspections.
Tasior asked about tracking chemicals once they are on site. Winn said that sometimes the fire department asks for that information as part of a safety report. As far as the wastewater itself that would fall under the Clean Water Act and EGLE’s surface water treatment rules, according to Winn.
Winn said Tip Top Screw has been operating in the Wurtsmith District for over 30 years. Wusterbarth asked about a discharge permit being on file with EGLE. Winn said Tip Top Screw does not have one.
Wusterbarth asked if there was a way to track PFAS contamination back to Tip Top Screw. Winn said that F&V did not specifically target Tip Top Screw in their PFAS investigation because they had not accurately reported what was happening on site.
Tasior asked about the IPP and what would be included in it and if the IPP would cover other industrial users. Winn said the lagoon influent and effluent would have to be tested as part of the IPP.
“Well I personally think that an $80,000 investment and $10,000-$15,000 per year is worth protecting our community from contaminations we’ve been haunted with for how many years here in Oscoda,” Tasior said.
“Or different ones, we’re not just talking PFAS here, we’re talking about everything that it is not,” added Trustee Tim Cummings.
“Why is this coming now? We’ve had an industrial area in Oscoda and this is just coming to us now,” Tasior added.
“You said that Oscoda Plastics is on here. Do they use water?” Spencer asked.
Winn responded that they are part of the same family of companies. She added that the most recent survey included the Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) codes which if they had been included in previous surveys would have raised red flags.
“We can’t just pick out Tip Top Screw,” Spencer said adding that every business would need to be inspected.
Winn said she is just the messenger, that Elaine Venema with F&V specializes in IPPs and would be the one to work with the township in developing and implementing an IPP. Venema is also spearheading the township’s PFAS investigation.
Cummings asked Winn how many municipalities F&V works with, she responded about 50. He asked how many have an IPP in place and she responded six or eight.
“I don’t want to insinuate that our business is lying to us, they are our business,” Tasior said. He added that he was surprised that the township is addressing this now when he had been an auditor for “some of these very things” with General Motors 20 years ago.
Tasior said the township is responsible for doing its due diligence to make sure things are done properly.
Cummings asked Winn if this was something that was ever mentioned to the township. Winn reiterated that a survey had been completed by the businesses for United Water back when the township took over the base sewer system but that there had not been any red flags raised at that time.
Winn emphasized that not every commercial user is a categorical user. She went on to describe the difference between a commercial user and a categorical user.
“A categorical user is someone who has the potential to discharge a toxic compound or something that can cause interference in the waste stream,” Winn said.
Winn noted that materials that are being used in plating and e-coating need to be recovered, treated or removed. Even then testing needs to take place on a regular basis to ensure that the process is working. The IPP would include a review of safety and spillage procedures.
Wusterbarth asked if Tip Top had a collection tank for the manufacturing waste. Winn said they do now.
Spencer asked about waste being processed from other townships. He asked if the type of user would be included on the bill. Winn said it would be outside of the billing process and would be included in the permitting process.
Winn said the township residents should not have to pay for the commercial users. Spencer noted that the costs would have to be reasonable according to the Clean Water Act. Winn said costs would be reimbursed based on actual costs.
Tasior said it would be a plus for future development that the township have an IPP in place.
Winn said that F&V needs to have a better idea of what is going on on-site at Tip Top Screw in terms of the compounds in the commercial waste and the amount that is being hauled off.
Winn described the costs associated with ongoing testing and monitoring. She indicated that due to the limited treatment in the lagoon that the IPP would be even more critical. The IPP would include an annual on-site visit and review of all records.
Cummings asked what the next step is. Winn said it would be to solicit proposals. Palmer said that since F&V is the township’s wastewater system operator and is “waste deep” in the PFAS investigation that it makes sense to obtain a proposal from them.
A motion by Palmer to ask F&V to develop a proposal for an IPP for Oscoda Township, with support from Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.