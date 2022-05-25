AUSABLE —In a vote of 6 to 1, with Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis voting no, the AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted to move ahead with contracting with APM (Advanced Pest Management) Mosquito Control at their regular meeting on May 16. Motion by Trustee Diana London, second by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell.
“I have reservations about the economy and the ecology of that vote. I’m just not ready for it,” Said Samotis in a follow-up interview. The board approved paying APM $56,000 for mosquito treatment in 2022.
Samotis said that letters would be going out to township residents during the week of May 23 providing them with an opportunity to opt out of the program if they did not want their property treated. Residents can also opt in to having their off road property treated.
The township requested and has received approval from Tom Lawrence, program specialist, with the Pesticide and Plant Management Division of the State of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, for a comprehensive community outreach plan.
Applications will take place on township roadways, streets, and or trails and would target adult mosquitoes. Crews will initially treat standing water throughout the township to target larval populations. Weekly fogging is planned to begin prior to the Memorial Day weekend and will continue throughout the summer.
Fogging will take place on Wednesday nights, weather permitting, with Thursday nights as a back-up. APM will keep a list of those who want to be reminded about the treatments before they take place. Mosquito treatment for special occasions can also be requested by residents.
Residents with standing water, excess adult mosquitoes or who do not want their property treated are encouraged to call APM at 989-876-0374. Additional information about the company, including product labels and safety information can be found on their website at www.advancedmosquito.com.
The trustees also unanimously approved a pay application from Elmer’s Crane and Dozer in the amount of $1,185,646.63 for the sewer project. Motion by Trustee Gina Cinquino, support from London.