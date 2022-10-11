TAWAS CITY — East Tawas City Councilman and businessman Michael Alan Mooney, 65, has been accused of allegedly soliciting a Georgia man to murder two Oscoda residents, a mother and son, in a murder for hire scheme.
According to the Michigan State Police (MSP) in a press release, Mooney was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Iosco County’s 81st District Court on two counts of solicitation of murder, felonies punishable by up to life imprisonment, if convicted.
Iosco County Jail personnel confirmed that Mooney is out on bond, which was set at $100,000 or 10% cash surety, meaning $10,000 was paid for his release from jail.
Jail staff also confirmed that he had posted bond soon after his arraignment.
According to court documents from the MSP, the incidents that led to the arrest of Mooney alleged occurred between February and June 2021 when Mooney alleged solicited Daniel Michael Blackhawk, the half brother of Donald Clark Jr., whose mother is Elaine Clark, to kill the aforementioned mother and son pair, for $400,000.
According to the Michigan State Police, Mooney was in charge of the estate of the late Donald Clark, Sr. Donald Clark, Sr. was the wife of Elaine Clark and the father of both Donald Clark, Jr. and Blackhawk.
Blackhawk had reached out to Elaine Clark to discuss an alleged dowry of $300,000 that was set aside by his later father, but Elaine Clark directed Blackhawk to Mooney, troopers said, as Mooney controlled the late man’s estate.
Blackhawk called Mooney, according to police records, on Feb. 11, 2021 to explain that he was Donald Clark, Sr.’s son and that there was supposed to be the sum of $300,000 set aside for him from his father’s estate after his father’s passing.
Troopers alleged that Mooney told Blackhawk there was supposed to be the aforementioned sum set aside for him, but the estate was being contested by Elaine and Donald Clark, Jr., and he could not help Blackhawk obtain the money.
“Mooney told Blackhawk that if he would kill Elaine and Donald Clark, Jr., he would make sure he got the $300,000 he was entitled to, as well as an additional $100,000,” as stated in the court documents.
Troopers said that Blackhawk did not act on Mooney’s alleged solicitation, and called him again on June 10, where troopers alleged that Mooney again solicited Blackhawk to commit murder for money, but this time only Donald Clark, Jr., and not Elaine Clarke. Troopers said that Blackhawk believed that his half brother’s life could be in danger, so Blackhawk filed a police report on the incident.
MSP trooper worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to set up a phone trap (recorded conversation) between Mooney and Blackhawk, and law enforcement officials said the recordings allegedly captured several incriminating statements from Mooney with him confirming his murder for hire offer to Blackhawk, but with Mooney trying to distance himself from “providing any direct language which would implicate him in the plot.”
Troopers said he directed Blackhawk to go online to look through Oscoda Township tax records to find Elaine Clark’s address, and that Donald Clark, Jr. may or may not live with her.
During the recorded conversations, Blackhawk allegedly said he wanted to make sure that after the funeral for Elaine and Donald Clark, Jr., he would be paid the $300,000, as well as the extra $100,000. Troopers said Mooney told him, “When they pass away, it all goes to me and I know what [Donald Clark, Sr.] wanted and I’ll take care of it.” He added that they should not have contact with one another and until things get done he would not be able to help Blackhawk.
Troopers said after the phone traps Mooney was interviewed by law enforcement. Mooney allegedly denied ever knowing Blackhawk, but then later allegedly admitted that he had heard of him, but never talked to him, eventually telling troopers that he had spoken to him before and that Blackhawk was “crazy.”
The investigating MSP detective said that Mooney asked if they believed that he, Mooney, had done something wrong. Troopers said they did believe Mooney had done something wrong, to which he allegedly said “Why, did [Blackhawk] kill someone or something?” Troopers said they had never mentioned the reason for their questioning of Mooney or what Blackhawk had alleged to troopers.
Law enforcement also added that Mooney stood to gain tremendous wealth in the events of the deaths of Elaine Clark and Donald Clark, Jr., being in charge of the estate and that civil court documents reflected that.
According to troopers, Donald Clark, Jr., died at the age of 64 during the inception of the investigation, on July 20, 21. His obituary notice appeared in this newspaper. Mooney is slated to appear in court later in October.
More information on this developing story will be reported as it is made available. If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact D/Sgt. Craig Johnson, MSP West Branch Post at 989-345-0956.