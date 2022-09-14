OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) held their monthly meeting at the Robert J. Parks Library on Thursday, Sept. 8. The meeting was moved from its normally scheduled date, Sept. 1 and included updates on a number of projects.

Heather Tait, who serves on the Downtown Re-Development Committee and the Art and Placemaking Subcommittee, provided an update on the community survey. An ad for the survey with a QR code is running in the Oscoda Press for the first three weeks of September.

