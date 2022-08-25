OSCODA – The following is the first of a two-part story regarding current projects, as well as future plans, associated with the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda. Updates were given at the Aug. 17 Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting, held at Oscoda United Methodist Church, and the remaining items will be summarized in next week’s publication.
Resembling a classic case of taking the good with the bad, several attendees shared their continuing concerns over what they deem as a lack of transparency on the Air Force’s (AF) part. (As will be reported next week, this included their desire for more timely data sharing and improved collaboration with residents and other stakeholders). Contrarily, there were also topics that were perceived as positives by many of those in the audience.
For example, Ben Wiese of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Forest Service mentioned the treatment system that’s been installed by the AF as an interim remedial action (IRA), to help reduce the contamination entering Clark’s Marsh.
As previously noted, the marsh lies just outside of the WAFB boundary and has long been a site of concern for community members and others. This is due to the wetland area containing particularly high levels of PFAS, as a result of the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) which was used at the former fire training area (FT-02) while the base was still active.
“So those new extraction wells that were put along Clark’s Marsh, on Forest Service land, are up and running,” Wiese said of the FT-02 IRA, adding that he’s heard the system is pumping 380 gallons of water per minute at this point. “So I thought that was quite a notable feat. We are very happy to see that progress being made.”
He shared that in the meantime, the Forest Service has also been working with the AF and contractors as they identify new well sites and sampling locations in the marsh. Biologists, botanists and other Forest Service specialists have been going over every activity during this process, to make sure there’s no negative impacts to the natural resources. “So from our perspective, we’re making good progress.”
The FT-02 IRA was among the items covered in the meeting by Aerostar SES Project Manager Paula Bond, as well.
She first reminded participants of where WAFB stands in the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) process, which the AF has to follow during their investigation and cleanup.
WAFB is currently in the remedial investigation (RI) phase, which started in July 2021, with several more steps remaining before the situation is rectified and the site can be closed out. These are the proposed plan, record of decision (ROD), remedial design/remedial action, remedial action-operations and then long-term management.
The RI itself also contains a series of steps, for which Bond said that the scoping and work plan are complete. The next step, a risk assessment work plan, is still being finalized. As that continues, the field data collection has been underway, and all of the information from that will be included with the final step, the RI report.
Bond noted that a lot of data has been collected over the last year, since the start of the RI fieldwork, including more than 1,000 soil samples and groundwater (GW) samples so far.
As for the IRAs, these are carried out in various phases, as well. In addition to the FT-02 at Clark’s Marsh, the AF has also initiated a PFAS IRA for Van Etten Lake (VEL) at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park. Bond advised that the scoping, proposed plans, interim RODs and remedial designs for both have been completed, and that each of the IRAs will be finalized this year.
She also showed a slide breaking down all of the PFAS actions which have been taken to date at WAFB, such as other various data collection; a time-critical removal action (TCRA) for GW at the Central Treatment System (CTS); a TCRA for FT-02 GW in 2015, followed by a TCRA for the soil at FT-02 in 2021; upgrades to the Mission Street treatment system; and the installation of extraction wells, performance monitoring wells (MWs) and piezometers.
RAB Member Cathy Wusterbarth said she had heard an estimate previously, indicating that it would take about 18 filtration systems to correct the entire site. She asked if this was true, as there are currently four systems at WAFB.
Bond said that she has heard this before also, but she doesn’t have any information on where that number actually came from.
Wusterbarth said the reason she brought it up was to put it into perspective since they’re already several years into this, “but we still have a long way to go.”
RAB Government Co-Chair Steven Willis, the AF Civil Engineer Center program manager/Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) Environmental Coordinator for Wurtsmith, said that he’s not sure where this estimate came from, either.
But he explained that the focus of the IRAs is to try and get some interim treatment in place for high concentrations of PFAS that are creating exposures – whether it’s exposure to VEL or even going down into Clark’s Marsh. So, the number may have come from very early in the process, before the RI started and there was a better understanding of the situation.
As they’re collecting data, Willis says that they’re identifying areas with PFAS concentrations that are creating exposure hazards for not only public health, but also the environment. So whether the number will actually be 18, he couldn’t confirm at that point because the collection of data and the identification of areas of need is ongoing.
As things move through the CERCLA process, he said that all of the data will be looked at to determine which locations will require some type of remediation. The AF will also include the risk assessment in that process and identify a permanent, long-term solution, which may very likely take advantage of the existing treatment systems and expand on those where necessary.
Since the RI commenced, Bond said that investigations were performed across WAFB and downgradient, off-base, to the south and east of Van Etten Creek. The team is continuing to expand its investigation area and work at other locations on the former base. This will go on until the GW plumes are delineated, which she pointed out is the goal of the RI.
Bond said the investigation will continue into next year, and will entail some areas east of VEL. Further, as also referenced by Wiese, there are plans to conduct more sampling in Clark’s Marsh.
As for continuing to delineate the plumes, “The current schedule shows that the RI is to be complete by 2023. What if this investigation goes beyond that?” asked RAB Member David Winn.
Bond answered that all of the decisions which are made, are data-driven. And right now, it’s anticipated that this will be done in 2023. “But if the data tells us there’s additional work to be done, then that will take place.”
Going back to the IRAs, Bond said they are very excited to announce that the FT-02 at Clark’s Marsh treatment system is up and running. As of the RAB meeting, it had been going for just over 24 hours. In that time, more than 270,000 gallons of water had been treated from the system.
The VEL IRA at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park is still underway, but will follow FT-02 by a couple weeks. The building expansion, well control building foundation and structures are all complete, and the extraction wells and MWs have been installed.
Bond said they are now wrapping up such items as the final mechanical and electrical work inside the building and, after a testing period, they’re eyeing the beginning of September to have the VEL IRA system in operation.
In other updates since the last RAB meeting, Willis said that the AF conducted a site visit with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and contractor on July 26. This was for a vapor intrusion (VI) study RI involving 11 sites identified in a previous project.
The buildings selected, were done so based on a report that’s been provided to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), which is both the regulatory and the support agency under CERCLA. EGLE has commented on the report and Willis said that the department actually identified four areas they were particularly concerned about, “so we accelerated those in the investigation.”
When RAB Co-Chair Mark Henry asked if the VI study is focusing on volatile organic compounds (VOCs), or if it will be looking for volatile perfluorinated chemicals, Willis said that it entails traditional VOCs. It is a follow-on to a prior study, so this is basically the next step of that.
As described in this publication after the last quarterly RAB meeting, a Military Munitions Response Program RI is also in the works at WAFB.
Since then, Willis spoke with a manager at the USACE and was informed that they have identified a contractor, but have not officially awarded the contract. This was expected to occur the following week, though, and Willis said that the fieldwork portion of the investigation should start next year.
In terms of upcoming projects, he advised that the AF is planning an IRA for the Alert Aircraft Area of WAFB, and part of this contract will also include a pilot study in the Three Pipes Ditch area.
For the latter – which is located between Clark’s Marsh and Duell Lake – they’re looking at putting a material into the ditch to treat the surface water for PFAS, and are exploring some new technology options to do so. Once the contract and conceptual design are in place, this information will be presented to the RAB, and at that point the AF should be able to answer more questions regarding the objectives, what material will be used and so on.
The Aircraft Alert Area IRA will be situated in the space which lies generally between the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport runway and VEL.
Willis said that what is going to be installed will be very similar to the granular activated carbon systems which already exist on the former base, it will look very much like WAFB’s CTS and will feature extraction wells and an infiltration gallery. The new facility will probably be the same size as the CTS, as well, and will follow a similar arrangement where half of the building’s capacity will be used at first, and the other half will be reserved for future needs.
Completion of the RI and feasibility study will help determine what these needs may be, so that the AF can take advantage of that initial structure. Willis explained that having extra space in the building now, that can then be used later, is much more cost-effective and gets the process further along for permanent remedy down the road.
Winn asked about the time line for implementing the Aircraft Alert Area IRA, and Willis said that the idea is to get the contract awarded this fiscal year, do planning documentation over the winter, start construction as soon as possible in the spring and then try to get the system in operation by the end of 2023.
On the topic of IRAs, Winn said that a group of individuals in the community came up with a list of locations they would like noted for the record, and considered as additional IRAs, based on the current and previous expanded site inspection data for WAFB. These are Landfill 30-31, the wastewater lagoon and seepage beds, the DRMO area and the Three Pipes drain, all of which they feel need attention soon.
Winn added that while a pilot study has been talked about for Three Pipes, nothing has been discussed as far as an additional IRA, “which we believe is a substantial IRA that needs to be done.”
Kyle Jones, a recently retired attorney who practiced environmental law for more than 30 years, spoke during the public comment session. He asked whether the AF will consider the IRAs suggested by those in the community, and if the AF will communicate with the residents about its evaluation.
This was confirmed by Willis, who stated that they will look at all the recommendations and relay feedback.
In another upcoming effort, he said that the AF is in the process of awarding a contract for a preliminary assessment, which is the first step in CERCLA, to begin looking for non-AFFF sources of PFAS. The PFAS investigations carried out thus far have primarily focused on this firefighting foam, so now they’re going back to look for other potential sources of PFAS, besides AFFF.
In what will be a BRAC-wide initiative, with a contract awarded for all the bases, WAFB will be one of the first installations where this occurs. The hope is that it may possibly start as early as December, “So as that progresses, I’ll provide you with updates on that, as well,” Willis said.
Wusterbarth wondered about the rationale behind looking for other potential sources of PFAS, and what these may be, to which Willis said that it isn’t necessarily to identify suspected sources.
“We know that PFAS is ubiquitous in the environment,” he said, noting that it’s in fast food wrappers and all types of other items. Further, the various industrial processes which were previously used at Wurtsmith, may also have contributed PFAS. “So we’re going back and looking at that.”