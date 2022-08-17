EAST TAWAS – With close to 25% of its roster comprised of women, the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) exceeds the national average for the percentage of female firefighters.
According to the most recent available data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), females account for roughly 8% of the overall firefighter population in the United States. Further, less than 5% of career firefighters across the country are women.
But with the ETFD, Chief Bill Deckett points out that six of the 27 firefighters are female, currently putting the department at 22%.
“We are very proud of these ladies and the job they do,” he stated, adding that four of the six are part of the ETFD’s Medical First Responder (MFR) group, as well. The other two work for Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City, one of whom is also enrolled in a nursing program at college.
Based on the “US Fire Department Profile” report which was released by the NFPA in December 2021, there were an estimated 1,080,800 firefighters in the country in 2019. Of this, 358,000 were career firefighters and 722,800 were volunteer firefighters.
It is also noted that in 2019, 88,800 individuals – or 8% of all firefighters – were women. Of the career firefighters, 14,900, or four percent, were female. There were also 73,900 women who accounted for 10 percent of the country’s volunteer firefighters.
The details provided in the report were based on data collected by NFPA’s Survey of Fire Departments for US Fire Experience During 2019, as well as the NFPA fire service survey from 2017-2019.
Results from the three-year cycle survey that are included in the “US Fire Department Profile” report, are based on local and municipal fire departments; state and federal firefighting entities were not included in the sample.
The figures above are similar to those reported in 2018. With information from their overview of 29,705 local and municipal fire departments, the NFPA estimated that 93,700 of the 1,115,000 firefighters in the country at that time – also 8% – were female. More specifically, 4% of career firefighters (15,200) and 11% of volunteer firefighters (78,500) were women.
Comparatively, 13% of police officers or detectives, 21% of paramedics or emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and 20% of the U.S. military is made up of females.
“Today’s fire service plays a critical role in protecting people and property from a myriad of challenges,” stated Amy Hanifan, in a news release shared on the NFPA website.
“That role is enhanced when we prioritize the hiring and promotion of diverse candidates, including female firefighters, to be reflective of our communities and the overall US labor pool,” continued Hanifan, president of Women in Fire. And with more females assuming leadership positions in this field, “It is refreshing to see positive signs of change in the fire service, and promising that there is a desire to cultivate even more change in the future.”
While the news release reads that females still make up less than 10% of the U.S. fire service, these numbers have been increasing.
With some local ladies as an example, Deckett provided the bios which were prepared by each of the women presently serving on the ETFD.
The most recent to join the lineup is Sarah Barnett, who became a part of the ETFD crew on May 10. “I was interested in joining because I wanted to give back to my community and firefighting has always been something I’ve been interested in,” she shared.
Currently a nursing student at Delta College, Barnett is employed as an emergency department technician at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. She also works at her family’s restaurant in East Tawas, Route 23 BBQ.
“So far I have enjoyed being on the department!” she expressed. “I love the family atmosphere and being able to help others.”
Another recent addition to the ranks is Angela Piechowski, who graduated from Eaton County Fire School in 2007.
Also employed at the local hospital as an emergency department technician, she joined the ETFD on April 12.
“I was a firefighter for four years before I moved to Tawas,” Piechowski stated. “I was always interested in the fire department because I like helping people.”
A similar sentiment was shared by Mariah Haire, who has served on the ETFD since June 2017.
“I’ve been a paramedic for 26 years now and it wasn’t until I moved in 2016 to East Tawas that I decided to join the fire department to assist the community as a Medical First Responder,” Haire described.
She added that after getting to know everyone on the department and the family atmosphere which exists within the ETFD, she went through the training to become a firefighter.
“It’s been six years on the fire department and I can say it’s the best decision I made,” Haire continued. “The fire department is truly a family and it’s been an honor to serve the citizens of East Tawas.”
Also pulling double duty through her involvement in both the medical and firefighting fields, is Staci Moe.
Having been in the fire service since 2015, “The reason I joined was because our family business had burned down in August 2014,” she explained. “I wanted to be able to help others when they needed it most.” In order to aid the community even more, she went on to obtain her MFR license in 2017.
Moe, who has been with the ETFD since June 2020, is also a lieutenant for the Burleigh-Reno-Whittemore Fire Department.
“I love being a firefighter and medic and helping others in their time of need,” she stated.
While she is the first person in her family to join the fire service, her daughter has also done so recently, and Moe says she could not be more proud.
Following in her mother’s footsteps, Kylie Moe has been with the ETFD since April 2021.
Wanting to get into this type of service because her mom does the same, “I have been a firefighter for two years,” she stated.
In addition to completing her certification and becoming a MFR in 2021, she says that she also just finished the state Firefighter I and II academy.
Serving in a multitude of roles and assisting individuals across three different counties, is Pam Walt, who joined the ETFD in September 2019.
When she started her Emergency Medical Services (EMS) career in Genesee County in 2009, “I would work EMS and watch the fire houses go on calls and was always fascinated by it,” she stated.
Upon moving to Iosco County, Walt shared that she thought it was the perfect time to try her hand at firefighting. “I applied to Fire I and II with hazmat in 2017. I passed, and that started me on my way.”
Currently serving both the East Tawas and Plainfield Township fire departments, “On those two departments I also run as a Medical First Responder,” she said.
Additionally, Walt is employed as an EMT by both Alcona County EMS and Oscoda County EMS.
As a woman on the various departments, Walt says that she’s always looking for other women to join and, “show the guys girls can do it too. So if any women are thinking about a new career in fire fighting, contact your local fire department,” she encouraged. “They would love to have you join their department.”