TAWAS CITY – In celebration of the new headquarters for the Iosco County Veterans Affairs (VA) Office, a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house will be held starting at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 16.
Iosco County Veteran Service Officer Ron Whitney, staff members, and county and state representatives are extending an invitation to the public to join them at the event. It will be held in the VA office which – having officially moved from the nearby county annex building – is now located at 671 E. M-55 in Tawas City.
Refreshments will be served following the ceremony, and Whitney says that all are welcome to come out and see this great new facility.
The Iosco County VA Office assists military veterans with medical claims, housing, food and more, along with connecting them to a number of other services, resources and programs to which they are entitled.
As previously reported, the change in venue has resulted in a larger space to accommodate the expanding VA activities, the creation of a more centralized location for the area veterans, an improved layout within the structure and easier access in and out of the building – particularly for the veterans and other visitors who are disabled.
As part of the recent remodeling which was also carried out at the new building, Whitney has shared that it will feature a lounge for veterans to come and relax, as well as to get information on current benefits.