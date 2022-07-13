OSCODA — The parade in downtown Oscoda starred many familiar faces and some out-of-staters.
The fourth of July is a holiday marking an era of independence.
Not only does it encompass the Nation’s literal independence from Great Britain in 1776, it represents a brief summary of centuries of thought in what independence and freedom truly means, first to citizens of America, but also greater concepts, such as core democratic values, common law and human rights.
July fourth is a celebration of personal and national sovereignty still uncommon in the majority of the world.
The holiday celebrates those who fought for independence, past present and future. The flag is always carried by the color guard of the American Legion, and escorted by the Oscoda Police following up the parade in the rear.
In the middle, many organizations driving colorful cars, floats and wearing colorful costumes walked along US route 23 to pass out flags, candy and patriotism.