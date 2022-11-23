OSCODA — At their regular Nov. 14 meeting the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to purchase a new pumper/rescue truck from Halt Fire in Wixom at a cost of $852,525. Motion by Bill Palmer, support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.

According to Rich Rudowski, a firefighter who attended the meeting to answer any questions, the truck is replacing a truck that has been in service for the past 22 years. The purchase agreement in the board packet included 116 pages of detail listing all of the features of the truck and warranties. Rudowski said the department tried to cut all the frills and keep all of the safety equipment.

