OSCODA – Individuals participated in the return of the two-day barn quilt workshop at Robert J. Parks Library on Oct. 27 and 28.
Similar to last year, Head Librarian Robin Savage gave a history lesson on barn quilts and instructed participants on how to make them. Contrary to what others may expect, barn quilts are not like regular quilts that are sewed together.
Barn quilts are actually made on hard material on a board that participants paint. They are defined as a collection of quilt blocks on a series of barns that are on a walking or driving trail. In history, it wasn’t uncommon to paint family crests on them to signify which family owned which barn.
Participants drew different shapes, taped down their lines and painted their barn quilts in a variety of themes. From patriotism to dogs. For more information on future library programs, visit https://www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org or call staff at 739-9581.