AUSABLE TWP. — The AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to extend the deadline for property owners to connect to the municipal sewer system that was recently extended down US-23. Ordinance 131 extends the time limit to hook up to the system from 270 days to 540 days (18 months). The action took place at the regular Sept. 19 meeting.

Several of the property owners that were in attendance at the meeting continued to express their concerns about the costs associated with hooking up to the system as well as the ongoing costs associated after hooking into the system. In addition, property owners expressed concerns about the PFAS contamination in the Oscoda Township lagoon.

Tags

Trending Food Videos