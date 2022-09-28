AUSABLE TWP. — The AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to extend the deadline for property owners to connect to the municipal sewer system that was recently extended down US-23. Ordinance 131 extends the time limit to hook up to the system from 270 days to 540 days (18 months). The action took place at the regular Sept. 19 meeting.
Several of the property owners that were in attendance at the meeting continued to express their concerns about the costs associated with hooking up to the system as well as the ongoing costs associated after hooking into the system. In addition, property owners expressed concerns about the PFAS contamination in the Oscoda Township lagoon.
Marjorie Harrison asked if the ordinance had been drawn up before the information about PFAS contamination at the lagoon had been made public. She asked what the township’s liability would be knowing that the contamination is there. Harrison asked that the time period be extended so that everyone could understand the contamination issue.
Township Supervisor Kevin Beliveau responded that the township had originally wanted to put in its own lagoon in addition to the sewer extension project. The township was told by a representative from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that it would need to pick one project or the other. Due to the high-water levels, the township focused on the sewer extension project. The lagoon was not considered a priority because Oscoda Township has a functioning lagoon that has the capacity to serve the additional customers in AuSable Township.
“The lagoon is not a dead issue by any means,” Beliveau added. He also said that the township is continuing to negotiate with Oscoda Township to reduce the amount AuSable property owners are being charged for sewer. As previously reported, AuSable residents pay significantly more than Oscoda residents do for sewer, the majority of which is a “ready to serve” fee.
“Are you optimistic those rates will go down?” Greg Wenn asked.
“No, we have been trying for two years,” Beliveau responded.
Harrison and others in attendance wanted to know what the fee will be if property owners do not connect to the township’s sewer system.
“How much are we going to be fined? How often are we going to be fined?” asked Barbara Pielock. Beliveau responded that it was premature to determine that.
During board comment Treasurer Mary Jo dressed the letter to the editor that Harrison had written in which she noted that the issue has become complicated.
“It has always been complicated. It’s not more complicated. It’s not an easy thing. We took our cue from the citizens and businesses. We used engineers and public health experts,” Samotis reported. Samotis read a letter from Don Rousseau, the Environmental Health Program Coordinator with the Iosco County District Health Department dated Sept. 19, 2019.
In the letter Rousseau enumerates the reasons for needing a municipal sewer including the lack of historical records verifying the construction of old septic tanks, the installation of septic tanks too close to the seasonal high groundwater table, and that many septic tanks had been found to be undersized in relation to the structures they serve.
“The design deficiencies of these aging systems may potentially create an adverse environmental impact to ground water resources due to their proximity to groundwater and their reduced treatment area,” Rousseau reported.
“The parcels located in this area are generally of small size, and have a limited amount of area available for sewage disposal system (SDS) placement due to the location of existing structures, the location of the US 23 right of way which may be up to 200’ and the minimum isolation requirements required by the District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2) Environmental Health Regulations (SHR) including a 10’ minimum isolation from dwelling and 5’ from property lines,” Rousseau continued. The complete letter is available on the AuSable Township website.
Barbara Pielock claimed that realtors had been telling potential purchasers that they did not have to hook into the new sewer system.
Some in attendance indicated they did not feel that there had been enough communication with property owners about the sewer extension project. One attendee said she had been part of the Flint water crisis.
“We were told everything is fine,” she reported.
Beliveau responded that there had been a number of public hearings, that several letters had gone out to property owners and that there has been extensive coverage in the Oscoda Press about the sewer extension project.
“Staff is here every weekday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Beliveau added.
Jim Finley told property owners that they could get a $10,000, 20-year loan at one percent interest from the USDA. Finley said based on his calculations the loan would cost $46 per month. Samotis reported that the township has application packets for the USDA loans. Township Superintendent Eric Strayer noted that some property owners may qualify for grants.
Finley also asked for a post-mortem.
“Who the heck didn’t raise their hands? Who dropped the ball?” he asked regarding the contamination of the lagoon.
The board also took the following actions:
“I don’t want to increase the millage. The other challenge is we don’t have the numbers for police and fire from Oscoda,” Samotis added.
Strayer added that there are legal limits to what the township can charge.
Trustee Alanda Barnes was absent from the meeting.