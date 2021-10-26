OSCODA – “I hear consistently how much we have here and that we are the best kept secret. We want to change that,” is what Develop Iosco (DI) President Gloria Brooks told local leaders when they met virtually on Oct. 19.
Leaders from several communities in Iosco County were represented at the annual DI meeting billed as a “reboot” for the organization. A letter from Brooks inviting participation stated that the purpose of the annual meeting was to share the rebooted mission of the organization, and to discuss funding and development opportunities in three areas: business development, housing and community connectivity access.
Attendees included Fred Lewis, Plainfield Township Supervisor; James Miner, Iosco County Commissioner; Lisa Bolen, Executive Director of NEMSCA; Dawn Stone, Dean of Workforce Development at Alpena Community College (ACC); Marvin Pichla, Director of the Oscoda Campus of ACC; Chris Young, Assistant Director of the Oscoda Campus of ACC; Richard Castle, Community Affairs Manager at Consumers Energy; Blinda Baker, East Tawas City Council Member; Stephanie Loew, Deputy Clerk/Treasurer, City of East Tawas; Michael Nunnely, Director of the Michigan Small Business Development Center at Saginaw Valley State University; Terry Dutcher, Iosco County Commissioner; Clara Sherman, Apprentice Success Coordinator at Michigan Works!; Brett Barringer, City Manager for East Tawas; Jacki Gonterman, Oscoda Township Board of Review and Perry Roberts, who retired from the IT industry.
In addition to Brooks; Baker, Castle, Dutcher, Nunnely, Roberts, Sherman and Stone all hold positions on the DI board of directors. The organization is an all-volunteer 501c3 nonprofit.
Brooks told attendees that while the organization has been in transition for the last few years, the mission of DI “remains the same and strong.” “We need to coordinate efforts to promote Iosco County. We are not looking to replace existing organizations. We want to bring in more dollars to our community and we want the right hand knowing what the left hand is doing,” she added.
Brooks told those present that the organization wants to help “recruit, retain and expand businesses”. “Where are workers going to live? Do we have the amenities they want?” she asked.
After introductions, Brooks asked attendees to discuss how Develop Iosco can help promote their communities. Brooks said DI could serve as the marketing organization for the county and could help identify funding opportunities that multiple communities could apply for together.
The organization could also serve as a data and information hub for the county, collecting business and demographic information. She also suggested a county-wide website could be created where individuals could go for information about what is happening in any of the communities. “Time spent translates into money,” she added.
Questions asked by participants included: How do we bring outside dollars in? What can we do to help business growth and create high paying jobs? How do we bring the three richest counties downstate up here to recreate?
Miner talked about the current focus on farm to table and farmers markets. He added that everyone needs to be involved in economic development efforts. “It’s all of us, we all need to have some skin in the game.”
Lewis pointed out that “we get to live in a place they like to recreate.” “We’re not an industrial place, we are happy to defer that to Tawas and Oscoda.” He talked about the need for affordable housing and having to deal with blight issues on an ongoing basis. Lewis added that Plainfield Township employers could provide a second income for a family, if there was a primary income earner.
Baker talked about the need to promote development funds that are available in East Tawas for start-up and existing businesses. Bolen asked about promoting Brownfield Redevelopment funds to potential businesses. “It’s good that the global conversation is happening,” she added. Bolen agreed that “we still struggle with data.”
Castle said it was “monumental for us all to get together. We have a good first step here. It’s going to take all of us.”
Brooks reported that DI recently obtained grant funding from NEMCOG (Northeast Michigan Council of Governments) to hire The Golden Shovel Agency, a consulting firm out of Minnesota. According to the firm’s website “Golden Shovel Agency specializes in economic development marketing and communications centered around business attraction, workforce attraction, and regional strategies.”
Brooks said the organization will work with local businesses, leaders and stakeholders to identify what businesses, tourists and residents want. A four-week process of facilitating meetings and gathering information would lead to the development of a marketing blueprint and a 12-month plan for the county.
Founded in 2009, Golden Shovel has worked with organizations across the country. In Michigan they worked with Saginaw Future, an economic development organization. Saginaw Future received a bronze award for their annual report from the International Economic Development Council’s (IEDC) at their annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this month.
The cost for Golden Shovel to complete a four-week marketing blueprint is $9,500 of which NEMCOG has granted the organization with 50 percent of the fee. DI has a grant pending with the Consumers Energy Foundation under their prosperity program to fund the other 50 percent needed.
After the meeting, Brooks, who has been serving in her position since April, said she was very pleased with the attendance. “We had good representation from many local communities.” With attendance of 17, she referred to the meeting as “a good start.”
Next steps were outlined which include obtaining grant funding from the Consumers Energy Foundation. If grant funding is received, work with Golden Shovel would begin in Jan. 2022. DI also plans on revamping its website that has not been updated since 2019. The organization is also considering a name change.
DI has been in existence for the past 20 years. In 2009 the organization incorporated as a 501c3 organization. The organization is made up of a “group of leaders from diverse businesses, government agencies, financial institutions, real estate developers, Chambers of Commerce, healthcare, recreation, tourism, retail and cultural sectors who facilitate economic development through programs, financial assistance and mentorship.” Membership information can be found at https://develop-iosco.org/members-%26-sponsor-info.