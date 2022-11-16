TAWAS CITY — Two incumbent Iosco County Commissioners kept their seats in the Nov. 8 general election, after an unofficial tally of votes by the Iosco County Clerk’s Office.

Commissioner Terry Dutch, the Republican Iosco County District No. 2 commissioner won reelection against Democratic challenger Cynthia Schwedler. Dutcher earned 1,167 votes, or 57.43% and Schwedler earned 857 votes, or 42.18% of the votes.

