AuSABLE Twp. – AuSable Township residents who have contaminated wells will have access to clean drinking water thanks to a $1,432,414 Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction (C2R2) grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

The AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted to accept the $1,432,414 grant and have Superintendent Eric Strayer sign the grant agreement at its regular Jan. 17 meeting. The motion to accept the grant by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, support provided by Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, was approved unanimously.

Tags

Trending Food Videos