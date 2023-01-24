AuSABLE Twp. – AuSable Township residents who have contaminated wells will have access to clean drinking water thanks to a $1,432,414 Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction (C2R2) grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
The AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted to accept the $1,432,414 grant and have Superintendent Eric Strayer sign the grant agreement at its regular Jan. 17 meeting. The motion to accept the grant by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, support provided by Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, was approved unanimously.
Municipal water will be extended to homes on Pine Street, Chester Road, O’Toole Street, 4th Street, 5th Street, Mayberry Street and Farnsworth Street. The grant will pay for the hook-up to the residents’ homes for municipal water, there are no matching funds required from the township and no costs to residents. A condition for the grant is the abandonment of the residents’ municipal wells.
In order to move forward with implementation of the grant the township needs to have at least 50% of the 25 residents affected agree to hook up to municipal water. Strayer said that the township will be sending out letters to residents after the meeting.
According to Strayer, private wells tested in these areas in AuSable Township tested for unhealthy levels of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS are a group of chemicals used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water.