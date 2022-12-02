BALDWIN TOWNSHIP — Christmas at the Lighthouse took place on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 12-4 p.m. at the Tawas Point Lighthouse in the Tawas Point State Park. Visitors, who were gathering outside before noon, were able to climb the tower and see the second floor Keepers Quarters, an area of the lighthouse that is usually closed to the public. The event was free, but donations were accepted to help support future Friends’ projects at the state park.
A group of the Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park spent Nov. 17 decorating for the event. According to Shannone Bondie, who works at the East Tawas Chamber of Commerce, this hard-working group lugged tubs up and down stairs, climbed ladders and set up and decorated four trees for the public to enjoy. The Friends have been decorating the lighthouse for Christmas for the past 10 years.