TAWAS CITY – If voters in the Aug. 2 election decide that the Iosco-Arenac District Library millage should be renewed, this will generate approximately $950,000 in the first year of the levy (2024).
The district — which has branches in Tawas City, Oscoda, East Tawas, Plainfield Township, Whittemore, AuGres, Standish and Omer — relies heavily on millage funding.
Iosco-Arenac District Library Director Jennifer Donner attended a recent meeting of the Tawas City Council, where she explained the renewal being proposed and how these funds are utilized.
She supplied officials with a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document pertaining to the millage, which includes the ballot language, noting that the same information is available at all of the library branches.
“By state law, this is all that I can actually provide,” Donner explained, referencing the campaign limitations that apply to libraries. “So I’m just here to talk about the fact that we’re doing a millage renewal. It is a flat renewal; it’s the same amount that was asked for 10 years ago when it was approved.”
The current millage is set to expire in 2023. If renewed, it would also be for a 10-year period, spanning from 2024 to 2033.
As noted in the FAQ sheet, the district must report in the ballot language what is estimated to be 0.4912 mills. It is not necessarily what will be received, since the district is not exempt from tax captures – such as downtown development authorities, Brownfields and tax increment finance authorities. The actual amount received will be less, as these captures are subtracted from the millage before the district gets funds.
The millage is based on taxable value so, in this case, for every $1,000 in taxable value, the cost would be $0.4912. For example, if someone’s taxable value is $50,000, the millage they would pay for the district library is $24.56 per year. If the taxable value is $37,500, they would pay $18.42 each year.
Donner reiterated that there would be no increase, adding that with the way the economy is going right now, those from the library figured there was no way that a brand new millage would pass.
She described how the funds are used, saying that 50 percent goes to the eight different municipalities where branches of the Iosco-Arenac District Library exist. “The other 50 percent, we use at the district and we basically pay for pretty much everything else that’s in the library, that the cities don’t pay for.”
Donner said that the cities use their funds to pay staff, utilities costs and other items of that nature.
The district’s portion is used to pay for all of the books, audio books, magazines, computers, internet and such electronic resources as Hoopla, which they will continue to expand if the millage goes through. It is also utilized for enhancements – including the internet and WiFi upgrades which occurred last year – that would continue to be improved, as well, through the millage.
Donner added that this year, they were able to lock in another round of savings through the federal government’s E-rate program. “It gives us an 80 percent discount off of what we pay for our WiFi and internet, and we’re using that to increase the download and upload speeds for all of the libraries. So that is another really great thing that we are doing with our 50 percent.”
She said that the district pays for the substitutes and all training of the substitutes for each of the library branches, as well, so that the municipalities don’t have to cover these costs, either.
Donner further noted that they have a great IT worker in place, who ensures that the technology at all of the facilities keeps running smoothly.
She also touched on the free programming for both adults and children, which is open to the public across the eight library branches and is made possible through millage funds.
These activities have included everything from storytelling events, crafts, games, juggling shows, magic acts and Summer Reading Clubs, to educational seminars, special guest speakers, history lessons, comedy shows and science programs.
According to the FAQ sheet, the Iosco-Arenac District Library is dependent on millage funding and cannot meet state aid guidelines without millage revenue. If the district doesn’t meet these guidelines, it will not receive state aid and will not qualify for penal fine revenue. These three revenue sources provided 97 percent of the district’s total income in 2021.
It is also noted in the document that the library district does not receive any appropriations from either Iosco or Arenac counties.
To learn more about the district and its services, Donner may be contacted by mail at Iosco-Arenac District Library, 120 W. Westover St., East Tawas, MI 48730; by e-mail at director@ioscoarenaclibrary.org; or via phone at 362-2651. Additional details are also available on the district’s website, at www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org.