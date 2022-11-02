OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved a proclamation for State Representative Sue Allor for her assistance with obtaining $8.5 million in funding to complete the municipal water project.
Motion by Trustee Bill Palmer, support from Clerk Josh Sutton. The action took place during the board’s regular meeting on Oct. 24.
The proclamation concludes with the following:
NOW, THEREFORE, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees does hereby thank Representative Sue Allor for her hard work and dedication to the residents of Oscoda Township.
Trustees Tim Cummings and Steve Wusterbarth and Clerk Jaimie McGuire were all absent from the meeting. Trustee Jeremy Spencer stated later in the meeting that Cummings was watching the meeting and had sent him a text.
The board took the following actions at the meeting:
- Unanimously approved the mediation agreement which was tentatively reached subject to approval by the board. Motion by Township Supervisor Ann Richards, support from Spencer.
- Approved language changes recommended by the township attorney to the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals by-laws. Motion by Palmer, support from Spencer.
- Scheduled a budget work session for Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Robert J. Parks Library. Motion by Richards, support from Palmer, passed unanimously.
- Unanimously approved paying Rowe Engineering invoices for a range of projects totaling $114,704.25.
- Unanimously approved Pay Request Number 2 for $630,153.00 for Phase III of the water main project. This leaves a total of $1,017,748.00 remaining on this project. Motion by Trustee Bill Palmer, support from Spencer.
- Unanimously approved Pay Request Number 7 for $84,517.20 for Phase IV of the water main project. This is the final pay request from Katterman Trucking for this project. Motion by Palmer, support from Spencer.
- Unanimously approved Pay Request Number 2 from Elmer’s Crane and Dozer for $380,637.00 for Phase V of the water main project. This leaves a total of $1,413,675.80 remaining on this project. Motion by Spencer, support from Supervisor Ann Richards.
- Unanimously approved Pay Request Number 11 from RCL Construction for $630,185.92 for the pump station replacement project. This leaves a total of $290,782.80 remaining for this project. Motion by Richards, support from Palmer.
- Unanimously approved use of Ken Ratliff Park for the 2023 Paul Bunyan Challenge to be held July 1-2. Motion by Palmer, support from Richards.
- Unanimously postponed discussion of the Administrative Specialist position until the Nov. 7 meeting. Motion by Richards, support from Spencer.
- Unanimously approved the 2022 Winter Newsletter that will be mailed out with tax bills. Motion by Spencer, support from Sutton.
During public comment Clayton Jolley asked that the time for public comment be extended to six minutes. Jolley argued that not everyone can express themselves in the four minutes allowed for public comment. Jolley asked who instituted the rule and why the amount was chosen.
“It’s in the OMA,” Spencer responded, referring to the Open Meetings Act. Spencer stated that public comment can range from two to six minutes and that the township chose an amount in the middle.
Jolley asked that the time be extended to six minutes.
During board comment Spencer reported that the auto dialer subcommittee was meeting on Oct. 28 and would have a report at the Nov. 7 meeting.