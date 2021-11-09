TAWAS CITY – On Veterans Day this Thursday, Nov. 11, communities throughout Iosco County will be honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
This includes the students from Tawas Area Schools (TAS), who will be putting on their 25th annual Veterans Day Assembly.
Middle school teacher Cathie Gronda – who is also the deputy chair of the social studies department, for both the middle school and high school – says that the event will begin at 9:45 a.m. for the public.
Veterans are invited to arrive an hour prior to the assembly, for coffee and donuts, as well as to visit and enjoy each other’s company.
Gronda says the event, which is expected to last about 30-40 minutes, will be held in the gymnasium of the high school building, at 245 W. M-55 in Tawas City.
The assembly will feature performances by TAS band members, songs from the school’s choir, words from student speakers and the traditional rituals carried out by the Tawas Area Veterans Honor Guard, including the Posting of the Colors.
Also in the community, those passing through Neiman’s Family Market will have one more opportunity to contribute to the fundraiser being hosted by the store, which will benefit the Iosco County Veterans Food Pantry.
“Coupons,” available in increments of $5, $10 or $15, may be picked up from a display which is situated near the produce section. Participating customers simply have to take the coupon to the register, upon checking out. Proceeds from the coupons will be given to the pantry, and the final day of the fundraiser is this Thursday. Neiman’s is located at 220 W. Lake St. (US-23) in Tawas City.
While this particular event will soon be wrapping up, anyone interested in assisting or learning more about the organization may contact Iosco County Veterans Services Officer Ron Whitney – at either 362-6571, or via e-mail at veteranscounselor@ioscoannex.com – for further details.
Among the other events which have been scheduled on Nov. 11, are Veterans Day ceremonies at the Oscoda American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts.
The Oscoda American Legion Post 274 event will begin at 11 a.m. in the Legion building, located at 849 S. State St. in Oscoda Township, with a lunch expected to follow the service. For more information, call 739-5121.
A second Oscoda event will take place at the McGillivray-Webster-Spencer, VFW Post 3735, to be held Thursday at 11 a.m.
The hall is located at 240 Chrysler Rd. The ceremony is open to the public, which is encouraged to attend to help show support and respect for our nation’s veterans. There will be a lunch provided after the ceremony.
In Hale this Thursday, there will be multiple opportunities to honor our nation’s veterans. Starting things out will be members of the Hale Area Veterans group, which consists of those from VFW Post 7435 and its auxiliary, American Legion Post 422 and its auxiliary and Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 882 and its associates.
Group representatives Marlene Polishak and Terry Frank say that the annual Veterans Day Ceremony will start at 11 a.m. in the VFW Post, which is located at 203 E. Ainsley St.
According to Polishak, the speakers lined up for the program are Frank, who is also the president of VVA Chapter 882, VFW Commander Jeff Mayer, American Legion Post Commander Doug Walter and American Legion Auxiliary President Debbie Rogers.
Frank says the public is welcome and encouraged to attend the ceremony, after which a free lunch will be served in the VFW building.
A Veterans Day program will then begin at 1 p.m. in the gymnasium of Hale Area Schools (HAS), located at 311 N. Washington St. (M-65).
Representatives of the school point out that Veterans Day gives them the opportunity to celebrate and honor the bravery and sacrifices of all United States Veterans.
There will be a special VIP section for veterans during the event, which will include a performance by the HAS band, after which refreshments will also be available. For additional questions, contact school staff by calling 728-3551.
Later in the afternoon on Nov. 11, Polishak says that American Legion Post 422 and its auxiliary will host a free dinner for all veterans and their families, from 4-7 p.m. The Legion building is located at 429 W. Main St., one block west of the traffic light in Hale.
In between the scheduled events in the community, the Legion and auxiliary members will also ensure that the veterans who can’t make it out in person for the ceremonies will still be acknowledged.
Polishak says that those from Post 422 will be visiting Hale Creek Manor, Tawas Village, Lakeview Manor, Iosco County Medical Care Facility, MediLodge of Tawas City and Sherman Glen, to honor the veterans who reside there.
She adds that each veteran will receive a hat which reads, “If You Love Your Freedom, Thank a Vet,” as well as cards made by the HAS school children, thanking these residents for their service.