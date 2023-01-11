AuSABLE Twp. – Individuals with disabilities will now have a safe, accessible place to fish on the AuSable River. Improvements to the pocket park behind the AmericInn on Harbor Street were part of the Iosco County Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

Improvements to the park include new decking, a new walkway and a new metal railing. According to Iosco County Parks and Recreation Board Chair Gary Blaser, improvements to the park took approximately one year to complete. Engineering was completed by Russo Engineering Inc., a Tawas business. Construction was completed by Revord Builders Inc., an East Tawas business.

Tags

Trending Food Videos