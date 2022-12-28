OSCODA – With a New Year just around the bend, many resolve to make a change in their life. Iosco County residents this year are no different.
The most common New Year’s resolutions involve improving health, exercising more, improving nutrition and losing weight.
Giving up smoking and drinking less are also popular health related goals for the new year. Also common are goals related to saving more money and pursuing a career ambition.
Some resolutions focus on volunteering more, doing more charity work and raising money for charity. Rounding out the top resolutions are decorating/renovating my house and taking up a new hobby. Spending more time with family is also an often-mentioned goal.
The Oscoda Press and Iosco County News-Herald asked local residents about their New Year’s resolutions. While many mentioned the most popular New Year’s resolutions, others were focused on getting through the remainder of 2022.
Most of the people who were over the age of 50 said they no longer made resolutions because they typically weren’t kept.
Some people said their goal was to maintain the status quo because they had made some improvements last year or were very happy with how their life is.
While it is estimated that 40% of people make New Year’s resolutions, according to a University of Scranton study, only 8% keep their resolutions.
January is a critical month. If you keep your resolutions for the month of January, you are helping set yourself up for success for the remainder of the year.
Tips for keeping resolutions include the following:
- Keep it simple-set small, tangible goals, e.g. I’m going to the gym twice a week for 30 minutes.
- Make it specific, e.g. I’m going to give up pop and chips for six weeks.
- Make it obvious or public, tell your friends and family about your goal, post it on your social media page.
- Get your friend or family members involved in attaining your goals and hold each other accountable.
- Write everything down including goals, objectives and progress made.
- Plan ahead, planning will help you achieve your goals.
- Give yourself small rewards for making progress towards your goals.