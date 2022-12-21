TAWAS CITY – “Everyone knocked it out of the park,” commended Tracy Danek, of the multiple supporters who ensured that the local Toys for Tots campaign had one of its most successful years in 2022. In fact, she noted that the threefold donation drive which took place on Dec. 9 was the nonprofit’s best event to date.
Now in her 31st year as the Iosco County Toys for Tots coordinator, Danek says that the recent “Stuff a Blue Goose/Fill a Fire Truck” fundraisers brought in a generous amount of monetary donations, as well as more than 1,300 toys – all of which remains local and goes directly to teens and children in need across the county.
“It went great; all three of them,” she said of the toy drives that went on earlier this month.
Hosted at Roger’s Family Foods of Hale, Roger’s Family Foods of Oscoda and Neiman’s Family Market in Tawas City, the events were each held on the same day. Store staff members, Toys for Tots representatives and local first responders teamed up to face the wind and chilly temperatures, as they collected contributions outside of the establishments during a six-hour period.
The hometown heroes who lent a hand, some of whom also visited more than one location, included personnel from the Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post, Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD), Iosco County Sheriff’s Office, Tawas City Police Department, Plainfield Township Fire Department and Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD).
Among those on site was MSP Community Service Trooper Shane Noble who, as reported, initiated the Post’s Stuff a Blue Goose events in Ogemaw County, in 2017. When he was later approached about possibly doing the same in Iosco County, there was no hesitation and he helped Danek arrange the first official Blue Goose fundraiser at Neiman’s in 2020. Noble has continued organizing this occasion at the Tawas City store, and just wrapped up his third year at the helm.
“Blue Goose” is a term of endearment used to describe an MSP patrol vehicle, and the purpose of these events is to pack a patrol car full of goodies for Toys for Tots recipients in need. Since not all the participating responders cruise around in a Goose, the other police personnel brought vehicles from each of their respective departments, and the firefighters also had some of their trucks and SUVs stationed at the various donation sites.
For example, as MSP members had several cars in the parking lot while they were busy volunteering in Tawas City, Community Resource Officer Danny Gallahar brought an OTPD vehicle to Roger’s in Oscoda so that it, too, could be filled with gifts.
Danek had nothing but praises for such supporters as Gallahar and Noble, as well as all of the other responders who took part; the store owners, staff and managers; her family members who always help with the cause; and of course those from the community whose contributions will go on to make the holiday season a bit brighter for less fortunate youth.
“We did fantastic,” Danek reports of the Dec. 9 events, noting that more money was raised on this single day, than in some of the past years during an entire 12-month period. “And we do fundraising all year.
“There were some amazing gifts,” she continued, also pointing out the good deeds of the numerous businesses and donors who put contributions into the Toys for Tots cans and boxes that were set out in local stores and restaurants. “People were really generous this year.”
Danek shared that she loves talking with those who donate, as well as the first responders who come out for the events. This includes the police and firefighters who held another friendly fundraising competition at Neiman’s, with the cops encouraging people to drop their donations in a blue bucket, and the firefighters asking that the monetary gifts go into their red bucket.
Danek said that a highlight for her, is being witness to the humorous banter among such participants as Noble and TCFD Assistant Chief Jeff Seyfried.
While the firefighters were said to have come out on top this year, the contestants are also known for pulling playful pranks on one another to tip the scales in their favor. Either way, the fun challenge was for a good cause and Danek said that everybody had a blast.
All three of the grocers offered an added incentive to the patrons who passed through, as well. Everybody who gave to Toys for Tots could enter their name into a drawing, and the winner received a gift certificate to that store.
Danek estimates that about 14 large boxes were filled up for the Iosco County branch of the nonprofit, which is operated under the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Foundation.
Although the gifts primarily make their debut in December, the planning, grant writing, shopping and fundraising is a year-round obligation for Danek and other Toys for Tots volunteers.
So, as for the upcoming activities that are in the works, Danek has announced that the Toys for Tots dunk tank fundraiser will make a return in 2023. The inaugural event was held at Neiman’s, with law enforcement and firefighters gamely offering to be dropped down into the tank by participants. The event will be expanded in the coming year, though, with Neiman’s, Roger’s of Oscoda and Roger’s of Hale all planning to take part.