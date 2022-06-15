TAWAS CITY — Iosco County officials are planning an open house event for the public to discuss upcoming county millages that will appear on the Tuesday, Aug. 2 primary election ballot.
Iosco County Controller/Financial Director Jamie Soboleski said the open house will be held in the Board of Commissioner’s room at 3:30 p.m. where the public can attend in person. Those who can not make it to the event can also watch it via Zoom. A link for that meeting will be posted on the county’s website at iosco.net.
The open house session will also be recorded and posted on the county’s website for later viewing, Soboleski said. She said this is the first of two planned open houses, the second being later before the primary to be held in Plainfield Township sometime in July.
County officials have been visiting township and city meetings, as well as meetings held by civic organizations, to express the need for passage of the three millages.
The county hopes to pass an operating millage that would be an increase after the millage was lowered over the years due to the Headlee Rollback Amendment. That state law makes millage rates decrease so they do not outpace the rise of inflation.
The proposed operating millage increase is for county operating expenses, and the millage rate would be increased to 5.2 mills — an increase of 1.2871 mills — so that the county will have adequate finances needed to keep operations running. County officials are seeing this millage increase for a period of six years from 2023 through 2028. If approved, the estimated revenues it would collect in a year from the total increased millage of 5.2 mills would be $1.591 million.
The other millage county officials hope to pass is an operating millage for the newly reorganized Iosco County Emergency Medical Services. That millage of 0.60 mills is due to expire in 2022. Officials hope to adopt a new millage rate of 1.613 mills for a period of four years, from 2022-25, which would raise an estimated $1.9 million for the agency in the first year.
Soboleski said county officials have really been out pounding the pavement to get the word out about what the millages are and how they would impact county funding and operations. She said their presentation is usually pretty short, around 10 minutes, but she believes that getting the information out directly to the public about the needs for the millages has had an impact.
“People were thanking us for the information and communicating to them and why it was important,” she said. “The feedback was great, with lots of questions.”
She said one of the main things that many do not understand when she does these presentations is what the county operating millage actually pays for.
“The main goal is to educate them that the operating millage pays for traditional services of the county,” she said. “It’s the jail, the sheriff department, the prosecuting attorney’s office, the medical examiner’s department — there are a lot of things that are included — the trial court as well.”
Soboleski said with the county’s current budget strain, it is hard to bring in people to work for the county, and a hard time retaining those employees, because they cannot pay competitive wages. She said recently a newly hired employee has already left their post because they could make more money, and get better benefits, working in the private sector.
While people do not think they need some of these services you really do need them,” Soboleski said. “You want the public safety of the county, you want a jail that can operate properly, and to keep dangerous people off the streets. Every department is important in the county.”
Another aspect of the operating millage portion of the upcoming millages, is the need to create a capital improvement fund for the Iosco County Courthouse building, annex building, and county facilities. She said much of the recent repairs to the building that have taken place, or that will be taking place, are due to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. That funding, Soboleski said, is a once in a lifetime government windfall, and officials cannot rely on that to “make ends meet” in the future. She said officials need to seriously start looking at saving funding to do future projects as the building surpasses 70 years of age.
Another aspect of the millages not passing could mean more county cuts to services, though Soboleski said the administrators have not discussed what that would look like.
“To be honest we have not gone there yet,” she said. “I am hoping we do not have to go there, I don’t know what more we can cut,” she said. “The employees ask me what happens if it doesn’t pass, and I can’t answer that. So we work harder to educate the public as to why this is important; we have to look at how we maintain long term. There is no easy position that can be cut.”
This isn’t the first time that Iosco County has tried to pass an increased operating millage. Twice during the 2020 election year an operating millage increase failed to be passed by Iosco County voters. Soboleski said she believes a lack of education to the public was the reasoning behind the failures.
“We sought information informally asking people why those millages didn’t this pass,” she said. “Overwhelmingly they said they didn’t know about it, or what it was for and what it meant,” she said. “So from the get go it’s just been our goal to get the information out there however we can, visiting different groups and different people to show what we are asking for, what we are going to use it for.”