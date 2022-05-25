TAWAS CITY — “The employee situation is a crisis.” Mike Nunneley, Associate Region Director for the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), told local employers and representatives from local government who came together for the second quarter meeting of Develop Iosco (DI).
According to Nunneley potential employees are asking employers “Why should I work for you?” when they have so many options available to them. “What’s your 30 second ad?” Nunneley asked the employers in attendance.
“Slow to hire, quick to fire.” Is the approach that Nunneley recommended. He said multiple interviews are a way of weeding out candidates who make a good first impression. After three interviews Nunneley suggested that things get “real” in the interview process.
Nunneley told attendees that the old ways of recruiting employees, are no longer adequate in today’s employment market. Nunneley encouraged employers to utilize social connections as well as social media including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Craigs List, to name a few. Sign on bonuses, higher starting wages, and regular wage increases were all suggested as ways to recruit employees.
Nunneley also suggested that employers work together to host a job fair. He encouraged businesses to consider hiring high school students as well as senior citizens. Two of the restaurants he has worked with brought their parents out of retirement to work for them.
“People don’t have to live where they work.” Nunneley talked about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on remote work and how locations such as Iosco County could take advantage of remote workers. Some restaurants struggled through the pandemic while others thrived by moving to take-out or drive-thru only. Pharmacies, with their role in providing COVID testing and vaccinations, were busier than ever.
Once employees are hired there are numerous ways to retain them according to Nunneley. Flexible schedules, paid time off, time to take care of children, Employee of the Month awards, and helping employees with obtaining housing, childcare and continuing education were all discussed.
The meeting also highlighted economic development in a local township. Grant Township Deputy Supervisor Carole Bleau, who started in her position last fall, presented on the business climate in her township. Bleau reported that two businesses had left the area; Chef’s Table, located on Sand Lake for many years and Harvest, both closed their doors. Bleau is hoping that a new restaurant will come into the area to fill the gap.
Bleau said that her main focus is economic development. She recently obtained a tire grant, with the help of Fred Lewis, Plainfield township supervisor, to clean up the forest. Over 100 yards of debris, much of it tires, was removed from the forest. Tire drop-off is available to township residents, free of charge. Bleau is currently seeking grants for road repairs and electronics recycling. Bleau is also looking into the possibility of opening one or more retail marijuana shops based on the economic success of Baldwin Township’s marijuana businesses and the township’s receipt of excise tax funds from the state.
DI President Gloria Brooks provided an update on the groups’ initiatives related to bringing broadband to the area, encouraging the development of housing, and promoting countywide tourism. Developer Pam Loveless was in attendance and talked about her commitment to bringing workforce housing to the county.
The Tawas Bay Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Back to the Bricks pre-event on Saturday June 4. Over 600 people are expected to attend the car parade that will take place down Newman Street in East Tawas at 3 p.m. DI is encouraging an Iosco County weekend for tourists and residents. “Come up on Friday and stay until Sunday, there’s lots to do throughout the county.“ Brooks encouraged.
DI has submitted a grant to the Iosco County Community Foundation to help with promotion. Businesses are encouraged to let DI know if they want to be featured in the Facebook ads that will be sent.
In an attempt to promote local businesses during the DI meetings, Dad’s Place Donuts on M-65 in Hale was the featured business. Dad’s celebrated their one year anniversary on April 2 and provided the donuts for the first and second quarter DI meetings.
The quarterly DI meeting was offered in a hybrid format with several in-person attendees and several more who attended virtually. Oscoda Township Clerk Josh Sutton, AuSable Township Superintendent Eric Strayer and Chamber Director Nancy Howse, all attended.
The SBDC provides free one to one business consulting, business education, business plan development, market research, technology commercialization, strategic planning, human resources and organizational development, financial management and raising capital, and export strategy. Help is provided with starting a business, growing a business and selling a business. Nunneley serves the Lake Huron Region.
The third quarterly meeting of DI will be held at the Baldwin Township offices in Tawas City in late September, exact date to be determined. Individuals who are interested in participating can reach out to Brooks at developioscopresident@gmail.com to be added to the e-mail list.
The mission of DI is “to promote economic development in Iosco County, Michigan”. DI has been in existence for the past 20 years. In 2009 the organization incorporated as a 501c3 organization. The organization is made up of a “group of leaders from diverse businesses, government agencies, financial institutions, real estate developers, Chambers of Commerce, healthcare, recreation, tourism, retail and cultural sectors who facilitate economic development through programs, financial assistance and mentorship.” Membership information can be found at https://develop-iosco.org/members-%26-sponsor-info.