OSCODA — At their regular meeting on Aug. 8, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees approved Resolution 2022-23, Commitment to Fund Phase 3 as bid of the Iron Belle Trail. Bids will be due on Oct. 7 with construction to begin on Nov. 1. The project will complete the bike path from the Oscoda Schools Complex to Old Orchard Park.

According to the draft resolution, the township has applied for and received two Fiscal Year 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program Grants, with conditional commitment, for a total of $1,795,900.

