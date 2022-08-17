OSCODA — At their regular meeting on Aug. 8, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees approved Resolution 2022-23, Commitment to Fund Phase 3 as bid of the Iron Belle Trail. Bids will be due on Oct. 7 with construction to begin on Nov. 1. The project will complete the bike path from the Oscoda Schools Complex to Old Orchard Park.
According to the draft resolution, the township has applied for and received two Fiscal Year 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program Grants, with conditional commitment, for a total of $1,795,900.
In addition, the township has received the following grants to offset the total local match requirement of $851,275: $300,000 (Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund); $110,000 (Iron Belle Trail Challenge Grant); $60,000 (United States Department of Agriculture); $50,000 (Iron Belle Trail Foundation), $50,000 (Iosco County); $20,000 (Consumers Energy); $100,000 (Miscellaneous Grants/Special Appropriations); and $200,000 in Oscoda Charter Township Funds (2018 and 2020); for a total local match to-date of $890,000. The township is continuing to apply for grant funds to cover any additional costs or contingencies.
According to Township Engineer Rick Freeman, the township should have more than enough funding and has 2023 to get additional funding. He also reported that the township expects to get really good bids.
Motion by Township Supervisor Ann Richards with support from Trustee Bill Palmer, passed unanimously.
The board also took the following actions:
- Approved payment to Rowe Professional services in the amount of $133,125 for the upcoming Phase III water main improvement project. According to Kline, this project involves approximately 6,000 feet of 8-inch water main. The Phase III Water Main Improvement Project was recently bundled together and consists of Phases A, F, and Woodland Drive. Each of these projects were designed under separate agreements but for lack of funding were not constructed. The project includes re-bundling unconstructed previous phases into a single package, permit applications for water main construction, work within state, county, railroad rights-of-way, and soil erosion control. Motion by Palmer with support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
- Approved a third lease amendment to the current lease agreement Consumers Energy has with the township for Old Orchard Park and Footesite Park. This amendment extends the lease to June 30, 2034. The township originally entered into a lease agreement with Consumers on Jan. 1, 1997. The agreement was amended in 2006 and 2014. The 2014 amendment extended the lease to Dec. 31, 2026. Motion by Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, support from Trustee Tim Cummings, passed unanimously.
- Accepted the resignation of Oscoda AuSable Senior Building Authority Board Member Catherine Larive. In her resignation e-mail dated July 19, Larive says that she has sold her home and is moving to Greenbush. Motion by Trustee Jeremy Spencer, support from Richards, passed unanimously.