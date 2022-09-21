OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to have the Oscoda Fire Department begin responding to downed power wires, personal injury and lift assist calls after the township superintendent and the clerk’s office work with a committee to develop policies and procedures for handling calls and billing insurance and utility companies for the calls. The motion was made by Township Supervisor Ann Richards, with support from Trustee Jeremy Spencer.
The action took place at the board’s regular meeting on Sept. 12.
Prior to the vote the Trustee Bill Palmer, who was on the board in 2019 when it voted to stop responding to downed wire calls, asked for input from Fire Chief Allan MacGregor.
“I think there is some room to make some changes,” MacGregor told trustees. He added that during Blue Sky incidents he doesn’t see it as being a problem for the fire department to respond.
MacGregor expressed concerns about responding to downed wire calls during catastrophic incidents because the fire department is also responding to other catastrophic calls. He added that the department could get six or more calls an hour during a catastrophic event.
Spencer asked about creating a tiered response. MacGregor said the township would assume liability once they come to a call and would not be able to leave. He added that on average there are 15 fire fighters at every run.
“If we are promoting to our people that we have a fire department out there and they call us one night and we don’t enough people to send, there’s a big lawsuit,” MacGregor commented.
Township Superintendent Tammy Kline reported that 911 Director Mike Eller suggested using two fire fighters in a township department of public works (DPW) vehicle to monitor downed wire lines.
MacGregor said there needs to be a way to identify who the two firefighters would be since when a call goes out it goes out to the entire department. He also said that only certain fire fighters would be willing to respond to the downed wire calls.
“I would hate to go into this really hastily,” MacGregor commented. He added that the department has had an increase in calls this year, with calls exceeding the number of calls last year already.
MacGregor said there is currently no one to provide back up for lift assist.
The vote was taken after a presentation by Rich Castle, Community Affairs Manager for Northeast Michigan; Lorena Pilar, Administrative Specialist; Michele Kinch, Senior Technical Analyst in Restoration Management; and Lisa Douglas, Director of Emergency Management and Public Safety; all employees of Consumers Energy who gave a downed wire presentation to the trustees.
Castle told trustees that safety is Consumers’ top priority. In 2018 Consumers became aware of concerns about response times to downed wires, particularly in Oscoda Township. In early 2019, Consumers implemented a problem-solving team to address complaints about response times to downed wires. Input was obtained from first responders and the fire department in Iosco County. In May 2019, Consumers’ crews were relocated to East Tawas to serve local counties. In 2020, a new building opened in East Tawas with 25 Consumers’ employees.
Oscoda Township voted to stop taking downed wire calls and billed for the last two calls in 2019.
During the same time period pilot projects were conducted with 911 and the local fire departments to get a better understanding of the downed wire response process and to improve efficiencies.
Castle said that Consumers is able to respond more quickly when they have an address. He referred to this as a “premise order” that is attached to a meter. Without an address the process of searching for a downed wire ends up being a “wild goose chase”.
Kinch reviewed data on how the process to respond to downed wires has improved over the past few years. Data is divided by Blue Sky, defined as one percent or less of customers are impacted, Gray Sky defined as one to 10 percent of customers are impacted, and Catastrophic when over 180,000 customers are impacted.
During Blue Sky, response times were reduced from 75 to 45 minutes from 2017 to 2021. For Gray Sky, response times went up and down but in 2017 the average response time was 159 minutes and in 2021 it was 134 minutes. Kinch noted that in 2021 the state experienced one of its largest storms in history.
Pilar went over the billing process for townships. For downed wire calls, the first hour is not paid by Consumers, however, after the first hour they are willing to pay up to $200 per hour in 30 minute increments to the township. If additional services are needed, such as blocking off roads, Consumers is willing to pay up to $400 per hour.
If an individual runs into a Consumers pole, the individual is responsible for payment of the work, not Consumers.
Palmer said that the township had voted to no longer respond to downed wires because of the response time. He noted that township firefighters, who are volunteers and have other jobs, were sitting and waiting for Consumers for eight or nine hours.
Castle said that it has been his goal, and the company’s goal, to have this meeting and present to the township the data on improved response times over the last few years.
“We are here, we are going to do our jobs, we are going to keep the public safe,” Castle stated. He reiterated that the township is able to be reimbursed by Consumers for time on site.
Spencer asked about pinging meters. Castle described the process Consumers uses to get information to crews and dispatch. In the case with no address, the response is slower, on average by 66 minutes, to try to figure out where crews need to go.
Castle suggested that if the township voted to start responding to downed wire calls again that township firefighters be trained in electric fire hazards, since the services have not been provided by the township for the past three years.
Spencer asked why the first hour would be free. Castle responded that Consumers is the largest taxpayer in Iosco County.
Spencer said there were also rumors that invoices had not been paid by Consumers. Pilar said that two invoices had been submitted by the township in 2019 and that they both had been paid. Pilar showed a slide of how much local communities had billed Consumers and that 100% of claims had been paid. A total of 38 claims, totaling $24,431.50, were paid out by Consumers to townships in Iosco County from 2020-2022.
Prior to the move to East Tawas, Consumers had been serving Iosco County out of West Branch. Castle reported that moving Consumers’ employees to the new building in East Tawas has improved response times as well as improved relationships with firefighters and EMS personnel.
The board also took the following actions:
- Unanimously approved Resolution 2022-24 to approve Sacred Heart Church obtaining a license to host charity poker at the American Legion Hall. Motion by Richards, support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.
- Unanimously approved Resolution 2022-25 to rescind Resolution 2005-30 because the township should not be waiving fees for use of any properties or buildings. The recommendation to rescind the resolution came from the township attorney. Motion by Richards, support from McGuire.
- At the request of Police Chief Mark David, unanimously approved changing the status of Officer Rob Clink from probationary employment to seniority status effective March 29, 2022, the date he completed six months of employment. Motion by Spencer, support from Clerk Josh Sutton. Richards added an apology for the change being late.
- Unanimously approved the purchase of an art walk banner to be installed on the US-23 side of the township hall. The banner will feature the photograph that won first prize in the recently held photography contest. According to EIC Director Todd Dickerson, the cost of materials and installation should not exceed $4,300 based on the estimate provided. Motion by Spencer with support from Sutton.
Trustees Tim Cummings and Steve Wusterbarth were both not in attendance at the meeting.