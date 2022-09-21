OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to have the Oscoda Fire Department begin responding to downed power wires, personal injury and lift assist calls after the township superintendent and the clerk’s office work with a committee to develop policies and procedures for handling calls and billing insurance and utility companies for the calls. The motion was made by Township Supervisor Ann Richards, with support from Trustee Jeremy Spencer.

The action took place at the board’s regular meeting on Sept. 12.

