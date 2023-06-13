OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Planning Commission held a Final Site Plan Review on June 5 for John Hedstrom who plans to build a Dollar Tree at 5018 N US-23.

Hedstrom plans to locate the Dollar Tree on the lot that used to house a coffee shop and most recently a Mexican restaurant. The existing building, located just south of the McDonalds on US 23, will be demolished and replaced with the new structure.

