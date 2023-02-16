OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Planning Commission welcomed two new members at the Feb. 6 meeting. Christine Beckner and Jacqueline Mackenzie joined the commission after being appointed by the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees in January. Mackenzie had served briefly as an alternate before the township’s attorney determined there wasn’t an alternate position on the Planning Commission.
The two-hour meeting covered a number of topics. Jason Merillat, who owns a storage facility on F-41, was in attendance for a First Conceptual Review of his development plan to add large vehicle storage to his current facility. Merillat currently has a 4,000-square-foot structure and he wants to add 8,000 square feet to store recreational vehicles, campers and boats at the rear of the building. All of the storage would be inside.
Merillat said the building is located 300+ feet from the road. He reported that he has done a significant amount of cleanup to the property. Merillat added that he has had an overwhelming response to his idea and that he gets calls on a regular basis for larger vehicle storage that is indoors. Merillat said that he doesn’t advertise.
“I don’t see why we wouldn’t approve this,” Trustee Bill Palmer said. He added that he would like to have a place to store his boat. Beckner said she thought it was an excellent idea and Mackenzie said she thought it was a great idea. Member Vicki Hopcroft said she appreciated that Merillat was taking into consideration the aesthetics of the neighborhood.
The commissioners discussed the lack of progress being made on the multi-use facility plan. As previously reported, the Planning Commission was charged with researching and coming up with recommendations regarding a multi-use facility for the township that would house the administrative offices, the police department, fire department and a community center.
Chair Jeff Linderman reminded the commissioners that the Planning Commission had received this charge from the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees in March 2022. Although Rick Freeman, township engineer, did not attend the meeting, he provided Nicole Vallette, planning and zoning director, with an update she shared with the commission.
According to the report, township employees were interviewed during the months of June and July. Data gathering took place from August through November. An evaluation of the current township hall building took place during December through February. Preliminary findings will be presented to the Planning Commission during March or April and will be presented to the Board of Trustees in June or July.
Member Vicki Hopcroft said she appreciated that progress was being made but that she thought the findings would be shared with the Planning Commission sooner. She added that it seemed plans were being made without input from the Commission.
Member Robert Tasior said that he thought the Planning Commission was going to be “guiding the horse” but now he felt like they were following it.
“I’m disappointed. We don’t know what our needs are. I’m not happy with that,” Tasior concluded.
“At least at the next meeting we will hear from them and we can course correct,” Hopcroft added.
Palmer said he would reserve judgement.
“We know what our needs are. We need more room for the police and fire department. We don’t know if the building would support a second floor. God knows we’ve spent enough time,” Palmer added. He commented that operating a new building should result in significant savings over the existing building.
The commissioners also had a discussion about their role in reviewing the Parks and Recreation Master Plan for 2022-2026. Linderman asked if the Planning Commission should be involved in reviewing the current plan.
Palmer said he would like to see the township offer an accessible kayak launch at Van Etten Lake. He reminded members that the Van Etten Lake Association (VELA) had committed $4,000 to the project. According to Palmer, ROWE said they would engineer the project at no cost and he thought that employees in the Department of Public Works could do the work. Palmer also suggested that the township use some of the money it has received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund the launch. Palmer concluded that the township has not invested much into Ken Ratliff Park since it was inherited from the Air Force 30 years ago.
Member Greg Schulz suggested that a bike repair station be put in along the township’s portion of the Iosco Exploration Trail.
Tasior said that he did not want to see the Planning Commission take over something that hasn’t been its responsibility. He talked about the role of Al Apsitis in development of the Capital Improvement Plan for the township.
The Planning Commission also held two public hearings. The first public hearing was for Ordinance 2011-244 Amendments and the second was for adding the definition of a full bathroom to 168 Zoning Ordinance. There was no public comment during either public hearing.
First reads of the following changes to the Code were held:
• Section 6.43, Food Trucks/Mobile Food Vending Units, amendments and location maps
• Article VIII, Zoning Board of Appeals Section 8.3.3
• Code of Ordinances, Chapter 10, Article VII Recreational Marijuana Establishments Prohibited, delete Article
• Code of Ordinances, Chapter 26, Article III Installation, maintenance and/or repair of sidewalks amendments