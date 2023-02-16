OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Planning Commission welcomed two new members at the Feb. 6 meeting. Christine Beckner and Jacqueline Mackenzie joined the commission after being appointed by the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees in January. Mackenzie had served briefly as an alternate before the township’s attorney determined there wasn’t an alternate position on the Planning Commission.

The two-hour meeting covered a number of topics. Jason Merillat, who owns a storage facility on F-41, was in attendance for a First Conceptual Review of his development plan to add large vehicle storage to his current facility. Merillat currently has a 4,000-square-foot structure and he wants to add 8,000 square feet to store recreational vehicles, campers and boats at the rear of the building. All of the storage would be inside.

